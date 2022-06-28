ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

No inquiry into claims Boris Johnson proposed partner for £100k government job, says civil service chief

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUCkx_0gOW2sAq00

No investigation has been launched into allegations that Boris Johnson tried to appoint his then-girlfriend to a senior government role, the head of the civil service has confirmed.

Simon Case told a House of Commons committee that it was a decision for the prime minister himself whether to order an inquiry into his reported attempt to appoint Carrie Symonds – now his wife - his £100,000-a-year chief of staff as foreign secretary.

To laughter from members of the cross-party Public Administration Committee, committee chair William Wragg asked the cabinet secretary: “Is he not keen?”

Labour committee member John McDonnell said that the allegations amounted to “a potential flagrant abuse of power” and demanded to know why no investigation had been conducted to establish whether they were true.

Mr Case responded: “An investigation under the ministerial code, under the current rubric, can only be authorised by the prime minister.

“I don’t have any right of initiative of investigations.”

Mr McDonnell said that the PM’s former independent adviser on ethics, Lord Geidt, had described reports of the job offer as “ripe for investigation”.

And he asked Mr Case: “Haven’t you any responsibility, as the most senior civil servant in government, to uphold standards?

“Here we have a potential breach of basic standards by someone in high office and a former ethics adviser advises this is ‘ripe for investigation’ and you have not even raised it with the prime minister.”

An apparently annoyed Mr Case insisted that he had shown responsibility and said that he would not reveal whether he had discussed the issue with Mr Johnson.

All conversations between ministers and civil servants must remain private, he told the committee.

Mr McDonnell retorted: “I’m interpreting that as meaning you have had that conversation. We all have a cross to bear.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Unethical and racist’: Parliamentarians from across Europe hit out at Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan

Parliamentarians from across Europe have denounced Boris Johnson’s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda as “unethical” and “racist”.In a debate at the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, delegates expressed deep concern over the Johnson administration’s apparent willingness to breach international law, and to pass a British Bill of Rights which would allow UK judges to override rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.Speakers warned that UK actions would be used by authoritarian states like Russia as pretexts for flouting international treaties and agreements.And German MP Julian Pahlke told the assembly that the protections offered by the ECHR...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Nicola Sturgeon tried to use Indyref2 to outshine her meeting with the Queen': Fury as SNP leader has audience with monarch, 96, just a day after setting out her bid to break up UK in 'shameful lack of respect'

Nicola Sturgeon today handed the Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker blended whisky as critics accused her of showing a 'shameful lack of respect' for the monarch after she called a second Scottish independence referendum during the 96-year-old's visit to Edinburgh. The First Minister was received by Her...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Case
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
William Wragg
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
POLITICS
Fox News

Special counsel rules Biden's energy secretary violated Hatch Act

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) determined that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated the Hatch Act during a late 2021 interview. The OSC said Granholm explicitly endorsed Democratic Party candidates during an Oct. 6 interview in her official capacity with media outlet Marie Clare, according to a response letter sent to the Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust (FACT) on June 9. FACT requested that the OSC investigate the matter shortly after the interview was published.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Service#Uk#House Of Commons
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says women do not have ‘absolute right to bodily autonomy’ in abortion debate

A Conservative MP has said he does not agree women have an “absolute right to bodily autonomy” during a debate about the American abortion ban.Danny Kruger also suggesed British politicians should not “lecture” the US over the landmark ruling, which has led to mass protests. Mr Kruger is the son of Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has previously spoken of how she had a backstreet abortion at the age of 15. The MP for Devizes told the House of Commons he would “probably disagree” with other MPs about the US Supreme Court decision.He said: “They think that women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson reveals Falklands row with Argentinian president at G7

Boris Johnson has revealed that he had a “frank” exchange with Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez about British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands at the G7 conference.The PM shared his displeasure that the subject was raised when the leaders met at the margins of the summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.Asked if he was disappointed Mr Fernandez had brought up British control, Mr Johnson told reporters: “Yeah”, before saying he had offered a reminder that the matter was settled.“It had been decided decisively over many, many years, and I saw...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Britain refuses to rule out cutting off pipeline sending gas to the EU if war in Ukraine leads to Russia sparking shortages by severing supplies to western Europe

Downing Street today declined to rule out shutting off gas supplies to mainland Europe if the Russian invasion of Ukraine provokes severe shortages. Instead No 10 assured that the UK's gas supply is 'highly resilient' and insisted there is 'no plan' to take the action reportedly contained in an emergency plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected claims from allies of Boris Johnson that the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate risks becoming a “kangaroo court”.She said on Thursday that she “implicitly” trusts the Privileges Committee to investigate the Prime Minister and defended the decision for Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair it.The Commons inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.Ms Harman was elected to lead the cross-party committee, which is expected to begin holding oral evidence sessions in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chris Pincher ‘groping’ resignation shows Tories are ‘mired in sleaze’, says Angela Rayner

The resignation of the deputy chief whip shows the Conservatives are “mired in sleaze”, Angela Rayner has said.Chris Pincher, who was appointed to the role last February to strengthen party discipline, resigned following a drunken incident in which he said he “embarrassed myself and other people”.He stood down after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at the Carlton Club - a Tory Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly - on Wednesday evening, The Sun claimed.The Metropolitan Police said it was not aware of any calls to that location last night. It also said there was no record on its systems...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory rebels ready to act ‘lightning fast’ to remove Boris Johnson if he is found guilty of lying to Commons

Tory rebels are preparing for a ‘lightning strike’ to remove Boris Johnson if a powerful Commons committee finds he lied to parliament over Partygate.The prediction came as Mr Johnson insisted he will not give up the “privilege” of being PM – and claimed that a previous ballot in which 40 per cent of his MPs voted to remove him amounted to a “new mandate” to lead.But despite Mr Johnson’s bullishness, an ex-minister told The Independent he did not believe fellow-MPs would allow the PM to lead them into the next election – no matter how determined he is to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy