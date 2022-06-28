ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Murray’s wife Kim shows support for Dame Deborah James at Wimbledon

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Kim Sears showed her support for Dame Deborah James while supporting her husband, Andy , on the first day of Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old donned a “Rebellious Hope” T-shirt whilst watching Andy achieve a four-set victory over James Duckworth on Centre Court .

Kim was seated next to her mother-in-law, Judy Murray , in the stands, who she greeted with a hug.

Dame Deborah launched the T-shirts in May in a bid to raise funds for the BowelBabe fund for Cancer Research UK.

The 40-year-old podcaster, known online as BowelBabe, is currently receiving hospice care for bowel cancer.

Partnering with In The Style to create the line - and with 100 per cent of profits going to the BowelBabe fund - Dame Deborah recently revealed that the collection has raised more than £1m for the charitable fund .

Dame Deborah, who is receiving end-of-life care at home, wrote on Instagram: “WOW!! ONE MILLION POUNDS. I am honestly so overwhelmed we, through @inthestyle raised over £1,000,000 for @bowelbabefund for @cr_uk!”

She added: “What’s funny is when @inthestyle released the first t-shirt we both said how incredible £50k raised would be so for me to still be here and see it’s over £1mil is just so incredible!

“Rebellious Hope is what has got me through the last few years and it’s what is keeping me going now!

“Seeing all your messages, tags and support has just been the best and I am so grateful that we have been able to do this together! Thank you all.”

The former deputy headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has been an avid campaigner for cancer awareness ever since.

James announced that she had moved to hospice-at-home care in May, telling her Instagram followers that her body “just can’t continue anymore”.

She was also honoured with a damehood in May by the Duke of Cambridge at her home for her “tireless campaigning” efforts.

