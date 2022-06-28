This Is The Best Taco In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

Chicken, pork, beef, fish or veggies — It can be hard to decide what kind of taco to get when there are so many different options available. Plus, when there are a plethora of places to eat said tacos, from fast food to nice Mexican restaurants, it can make the decision even harder. Luckily, we're here to help.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best tacos from all the best restaurants in every state . They combined reviews, recommendations, awards and other forms of recognition to cultivate the roster. So, what did they have to say?

They named the Carnitas Taco at Mi Pueblo in Detroit as the best tacos in Michigan :

Mi Pueblo is a restaurant that brings everything you love about Jalisco, Mexico, all the way north to Detroit, Michigan. And, no, they didn't forget to bring the tacos on that journey. Mi Pueblo is regarded as a top Mexican restaurant in Michigan and the absolute place to go when a taco craving hits. Their Carnitas Taco is supercharged with soft pulled pork that won't do you wrong. It has so much flavor that you don't even need to really add salsa or anything else to it.