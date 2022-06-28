ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Best Taco In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken, pork, beef, fish or veggies — It can be hard to decide what kind of taco to get when there are so many different options available. Plus, when there are a plethora of places to eat said tacos, from fast food to nice Mexican restaurants, it can make the decision even harder. Luckily, we're here to help.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best tacos from all the best restaurants in every state . They combined reviews, recommendations, awards and other forms of recognition to cultivate the roster. So, what did they have to say?

They named the Fried Mahi Mahi Taco at OH Taco in Sandusky as the best taco in Ohio :

The "OH" in OH Taco is both an exclamation of joy and the abbreviation for Ohio. Considering they have the best tacos in Ohio, it just makes a whole lot of sense. Which of the large selection of tacos is the very best? The Fried Mahi Mahi Taco is impossible to beat. It comes topped with pineapple salsa, and it's a treat to all of your senses. There is also a version of this taco with lighter mahi mahi — but go the fried route unless you are strictly counting your calories.

Comments / 1

