NewsCenter

NEW YORK -- Theater producers are focusing on "warm and fuzzy" and "fun for the whole family" to help bring back an industry battered in the pandemic.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, off-Broadway offerings include some familiar characters and prices that don't strain family budgets, with some shows for free.Midday Wednesday, there were kids under a tent at Lincoln Center for a storytime session that began with audience participation.Storytime events are free, happening three more times in July on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.Jenn Olayon, of the Upper West Side, brought her sons, Aiden and Asher. "I think having a sense of community...
Comments / 0