NewsCenter

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmans River Day Camp. Located on the carmans...

newscentermaine.art

TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Closer Weekly

Mary Mara Dies at 61: ‘Ray Donovan’ and ‘ER’ Actress Drowns in St. Lawrence River in Upstate New York

Veteran actress Mary Mara has died after an apparent drowning. She was best known for her roles on Ray Donovan and ER. New York State Police responded on June 26 at 8:10 a.m. in the town of Cape Vincent, where they found Mary’s body in the St. Lawrence River, the New York State Police confirmed to Closer in a statement they shared. Mary was a resident Syracuse, New York, and had been staying at her sister’s summer home. She was 61 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Kristen Walters

Popular frozen foods running out of stock at many supermarkets

A dwindling stock of this starchy vegetable is affecting the availability of several popular frozen foods made from it. If you've noticed that your favorite frozen French fries, hashbrowns, or tater tots are mysteriously missing from the freezer section at your local grocery store, you aren't imagining things.
NBC News

'ER' actor Mary Mara drowns in New York river

Mary T. Mara, a veteran of television dramas including "ER," "Nash Bridges" and "Law & Order," was found dead in a river, New York State Police said Monday. Police believe Mara, 61, drowned while she was swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent on Sunday morning, state police said in a statement.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Outsider.com

VIDEO: Yellowstone National Park Visitor Gored By Bison, Caught On Film

This intense footage illustrates why Yellowstone National Park bison are never to be approached or treated as anything less than immensely powerful wild animals. For a park ranger or wildlife technician, the sentiment is a straightforward, common sense one. But of the millions who travel to Yellowstone every year, many see the park as a safe place tamed by the National Park Service. In fact, the park remains the opposite, as it should. Regardless, this mindset has led to two visitors being gored by bison in less than a month’s time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS New York

Off-Broadway events offer affordable, family-friendly fun

NEW YORK -- Theater producers are focusing on "warm and fuzzy" and "fun for the whole family" to help bring back an industry battered in the pandemic.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, off-Broadway offerings include some familiar characters and prices that don't strain family budgets, with some shows for free.Midday Wednesday, there were kids under a tent at Lincoln Center for a storytime session that began with audience participation.Storytime events are free, happening three more times in July on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.Jenn Olayon, of the Upper West Side, brought her sons, Aiden and Asher. "I think having a sense of community...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

NYC Hot Dog Royalty Papaya King Faces Possible Demolition

The original Papaya King, an Upper East Side institution, known for its snappy hot dogs and tropical drinks, may be facing demolishment, Patch reports. According to the local news publication, paperwork was filed this week by Extell — the developers behind what is known as Billionaire’s Row — to knock down the low-rise building located at 171-179 East 86th Street. Patch reports the building, located at the corner of East 86th Street and Third Avenue, was first purchased last fall for $21 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

