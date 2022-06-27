NewsCenter

This intense footage illustrates why Yellowstone National Park bison are never to be approached or treated as anything less than immensely powerful wild animals. For a park ranger or wildlife technician, the sentiment is a straightforward, common sense one. But of the millions who travel to Yellowstone every year, many see the park as a safe place tamed by the National Park Service. In fact, the park remains the opposite, as it should. Regardless, this mindset has led to two visitors being gored by bison in less than a month’s time.

