‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives more than $200K from GoFundMe

By Liz Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Entin
 2 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years.

He’s now received more than $200K from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral.

Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick or taken time off once at the Burger King, located in the Las Vegas airport. As a thank-you for his time, Ford received a goodie bag from his employer which included a Starbucks tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy and Life Savers candy.

“I just try to work as hard as I can at whatever I do,” Ford said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Ford said he was grateful for the gift, but TikTok and Reddit users felt he deserved more.

To further honor Ford’s dedication to his job, his daughter set up a GoFundMe.

“My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” the GoFundMe description reads.

As of Monday afternoon, over 5,000 people had donated, and $166,417 had been raised of the $175,000 goal. By Tuesday morning, the donations exceeded $200,000.

Ford told NewsNation that he plans to use the money to visit his daughter and grandkids. He also plans to start saving for their college funds.

“The generosity of these people. It’s just overwhelming,” Ford said. “You know, I’ve been crying for three days now. I just can’t believe it. I really can’t.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

