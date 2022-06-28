ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 Texas Residents Claim Huge Lottery Prizes

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Two Texas residents are now $2 million richer after claiming top lottery prizes!

A San Angelo resident, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the first of four top prizes in the Premier Catch lottery game, according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave. in Sweetwater.

An Ingram resident also claimed a $2 million ticket in the Mega Millions drawing from June 17. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier (2) was purchased at Mini Mart at 929 Front St. in Comfort. It matches all five white ball numbers drawn (20-36-53-56-69), but not the Mega Ball number (16).

In more lottery news, a winning $7.25 million ticket was sold in Irving and is waiting for a Texan to claim the prize. The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers in the June 25 Lotto Texas drawing (7-10-23-34-46-47). Last week, four residents each claimed $1 million lottery prizes . The residents were from Borger, Salado, Southlake and Barstow. Two winning tickets were from a scratch ticket game, while the other two claimed Powerball prizes.

SAN ANGELO, TX
Fast Casual

Freddy's making big plans for Texas

Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 57 locations in the pipeline for the Dallas/Fort Worth areas as well as several counties in both East and West Texas. "Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state," CDO Andrew Thengvall said in a press release. " This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited. These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the people of Texas."
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

$2 million scratch lottery ticket sold in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $2 million winning scratch lottery ticket has been sold in Sweetwater. The Texas Lottery Commission confirms a San Angelo resident claimed the $2 million prize from the scratch ticket game Premier Cash. This resident bought the ticket from Murphy US 7176 on NE Georgia Avenue in Sweetwater. Because they elected […]
SWEETWATER, TX
96.5 The Rock

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads in Tom Greene County

The upcoming 4th of July weekend is one of the biggest highway travel holidays of the year. Each year in the U.S. thousands lose their lives on highways across the U.S. Unfortunately, Texas has a reputation for dangerous highways. In fact, Texas consistently ranks as the 4th Most Dangerous State in America for drivers. Only Florida, California, Arizona and South Carolina are worse than Texas for driving.
SAN ANGELO, TX
