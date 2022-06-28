ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 hearing features top White House aide

By Sydney Kalich
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hear from a top aide in former President Donald Trump’s White House.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who is expected to testify at the surprise hearing Tuesday, is a vital witness in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Hutchinson, a special assistant and aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to the committee and its investigators and sat for multiple interviews behind closed doors.

The House panel has not explained why it abruptly scheduled the 1 p.m. hearing as lawmakers were away from Washington on a two-week recess. The committee had said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. This is the fifth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol.

The precise subject of Tuesday’s hearing remained unclear, but the panel’s announcement Monday said it would be “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” A spokesman for the panel declined to elaborate and Hutchinson’s lawyer did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

