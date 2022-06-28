ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police rule out foul play after boy lost in sewer for 8 days

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an eight-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany.

The boy disappeared on June 17 in the town of Oldenburg. Search parties spent days looking for him in vain until somebody heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover about 300 meters (330 yards) from the boy’s home on June 25. Rescuers found the boy naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, but otherwise unharmed. His clothes were later found elsewhere in the sewer.

In a statement Tuesday, Oldenburg police said that their investigation concluded the boy likely climbed into a drainage pipe near his home and then got lost inside the narrow tunnels. Witnesses who claimed to have seen the boy outside the tunnels or in the company of an adult were deemed to have been mistaken.

The boy, who remains in hospital, has not yet been questioned by officers, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing German boy 'Joe', eight, is found whimpering in a SEWER a week after he went missing from his home and sparked massive manhunt

A young boy has miraculously been found stuck in an underground sewer by a passerby after disappearing from his parents' front garden eight days previously. Joe, eight, lives with his parents in Oldenburg, Germany, and vanished mysteriously on June 17. A huge search operation was launched and hundreds of local...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS News

An 8-year-old boy was missing for over a week in Germany. Then someone heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover.

Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an eight-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany. The boy, identified only as Joe, disappeared on June 17 in the town of Oldenburg. Search parties spent days looking for him in vain until somebody heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover about 330 yards from the boy's home on June 25. Rescuers found the boy naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, but otherwise unharmed. His clothes were later found elsewhere in the sewer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Foul Play#Northern Germany#Berlin#8 Days
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
AOL Corp

"It's a terrible scene": At least 21 teens die in tavern mystery

At least 21 teenagers, the youngest possibly just 13, died this weekend after a night out at a township tavern in South Africa in a tragedy where the cause remains unclear. Many are thought to have been students celebrating the end of their high-school exams on Saturday night, provincial officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead as police investigate cause - OLD

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy