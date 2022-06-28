ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 409,000 SF Office Building at Legacy West in Plano

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANO, TEXAS — Ryan Cos. has broken ground on Ryan Tower, a 409,000-square-foot office building within the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. Global...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Archway Properties to Develop 429,027 SF Industrial Project in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Archway Properties, a developer with offices in Houston and Dallas, will build Royal 114, a 429,027-square-foot industrial project in Irving. Royal 114 will consist of four rear-load buildings that will range in size from 46,261 to 155,050 square feet and will feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights. Pross Design Group is the project architect, and Peinado Construction is the general contractor. Transwestern will lease the property. Construction is set to begin later this summer and to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.
IRVING, TX
rebusinessonline.com

JLL Arranges Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Development in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of DFW Park 161, a 1 million-square-foot industrial development in Irving. The property comprises three buildings on a 91-acre site just east of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Building features include 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 227 dock-high doors, eight drive-in doors, low office finishes, ESFR fire protection, LED lighting and ample trailer and vehicle parking spaces. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Jack Copher of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Co., in the transaction. Global institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak purchased DFW Park 161, which was fully leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.
IRVING, TX
rebusinessonline.com

Tenants, Investors Maintain Faith in Fort Worth Office Market’s Long-Term Prospects

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) is a hot market for commercial real estate right now, with people from across the country relocating to the area every day. The metroplex’s population is growing at an annual rate that rivals those of other top U.S. markets, including Austin, its neighbor to the south that is often considered to be a more glamorous city.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy