Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 409,000 SF Office Building at Legacy West in Plano

IRVING, TEXAS — Archway Properties, a developer with offices in Houston and Dallas, will build Royal 114, a 429,027-square-foot industrial project in Irving. Royal 114 will consist of four rear-load buildings that will range in size from 46,261 to 155,050 square feet and will feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights. Pross Design Group is the project architect, and Peinado Construction is the general contractor. Transwestern will lease the property. Construction is set to begin later this summer and to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

IRVING, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO