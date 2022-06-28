ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local group honors veterans, veteran services

On Flag Day, June 14, Sun City Agua Fria National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Regent Twila Lobitz presented the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Flag Certificate to the Sun City Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary and Cremation Center, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd.

Since June 14 was also the second Tuesday of the month, free coffee and donuts were provided by Sunland Memorial Park to any veteran who wished to attend. Terri Flowers, veteran relations representative from Dignity Memorial Funeral Homes of Phoenix, provides this service to recognize, honor and thank veterans for their service.

The Agua Fria Chapter presented Vietnam War era veterans with a lapel pin, a brochure describing the meaning of the symbols on the pin, a couple of buttons and bumper stickers and a “thank you for your service” letter from the chapter.

The Agua Fria has become a Commemorative Partner with the United States Department of Defense. The DOD began a project called Vietnam War Veterans 50th Commemoration to thank all U.S. military veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955 through April 15, 1975, regardless of location. This project will continue until 2025 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ending of the Vietnam War.

Any organization may join the Commemoration Partners Program by visitingVietnamWar50th.com.

Visit the Agua Fria Chapter’s “Thank You Vietnam Veterans” page at aguafriaarizonadar.weebly.com.

