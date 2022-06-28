ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' 2022 training camp schedule announced

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Db1dT_0gOVsoZY00

As announced by the NFL late last week, the Carolina Panthers are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 26. And today, as announced by the Panthers themselves . . . well, let’s just give you the whole thing below.

The entirety of the team’s 2022 training camp schedule has now been released. Following that aforementioned report date, in which both rookies and veterans are set to file in to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., comes a 13-day slate—starting with the first practice on Wednesday, July 27.

Here are the official dates and times:

  • Wednesday, July 27 (11:15 a.m. ET)
  • Thursday, July 28 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Friday, July 29 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Saturday, July 30 (7:00 p.m. ET – “Back Together Saturday”)
  • Monday, Aug. 1 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 2 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Friday, Aug. 5 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Aug. 6 (8:30 a.m. ET)
  • Monday, Aug. 8 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 (10:30 a.m. ET)
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 (Fan Fest)

*Times, as noted in the release, are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC and Liberty cancel future football series

The UNC football program was set to take on Liberty in their non-conference schedule for three seasons, meeting in 2024, 2028, and 2031. However, that won’t be the case anymore. WRAL is reporting that the two teams signed a cancellation agreement to nix the upcoming season. The cancellation was described as a mutual decision between the two programs and there will not be a penalty for either as the report states: The cancellation “is a mutual decision by both parties” and no damages “will be paid by or to either party,” per the contract. Liberty, currently an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 2 LB predicted to sign with Georgia football

Four-star 2023 linebacker Troy Bowles is currently expected to sign with Georgia football by On3 Sports and 247Sports Crystal Ball. Bowles, out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., is rated as the No. 2 linebacker, the No. 11 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 44 recruit overall in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the Nebraska recruits that got away?

Recruiting cycles never end. And Nebraska has had its ups and downs on the trail over the last several years, but what about recruits of Husker past? What about the ones that got away? The big-time players that all most took the field for the Big Red and instead decided to go another way. We’ve compiled a list of famous players who got away from the Nebraska Cornhusker football program over the years. From NFL greats to MLB all-stars, you’ll see an exciting group. Players, you knew where almost Huskers and even a few you never knew about before today. So...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Wofford College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten named a fit for UNC, Duke in terms of realignment

The college football world was shaken up a bit on Thursday when it was reported that USC and UCLA are planning on leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten as early as 2024. With that, the future of the Pac-12 conference and others are in question as we are destined for a total shift in conferences in the near future. Right now, the Atlantic Coast Conference is staying put with what they have but could that eventually be broken up? Teams like Clemson and Florida State make sense football-wise to jump ship and with basketball, it could be UNC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR will choose between Florida and this SEC West program

It’s down to just two schools for four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III, the University of Florida and the Texas A&M. The Gaither High (Tampa) product made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon and teased that an official commitment date was soon to come. Wilson made official visits to both schools in June and has been mulling things over ever since. Florida is the only place he’s visited multiple times (four combined visits in 2022) and has the home-state advantage in this race.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super-conferences will ruin college football as we know it

For years now, word has been brewing that college football supremacy will be challenged for only by a select few. A major step in that direction has been taken with the reported defection of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. That appears to only be the beginning as other Pac-12 schools could follow suit. USA TODAY’S Paul Myerberg believes this all eventually will lead to the Big Ten and SEC becoming two super-conferences at the expense of the remaining Power Five conferences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons could face six-game suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs recently re-signed cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons following the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lammons, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, but the team did not offer him a contract tender. Lammons was wanted in connection to an alleged assault at a Las Vegas nightclub involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The incident took place around the Pro Bowl and left one victim with serious injuries. Lammons eventually surrendered himself to authorities, at which time he was arraigned and charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. He was later released on bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball’s SEC schedule is set and it’s looking good for the Hogs

With back-to-back Elite Eight seasons, Arkansas basketball is officially one of the best programs in the country. To keep it up, coach Eric Musselman has brought in six transfers and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Now he and the crew know who they’ll get during a bulk of their schedule. The SEC released conference opponents for all 14 teams earlier in the week. No dates are stamped, but the release allows teams to prepare for the opposition and fans and media to speculate on outcomes. Arkansas will likely to picked near the top of the SEC regardless of which teams are on the schedule, but it does appear favorable to the Hogs’ chances. The Razorbacks will get Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in Fayetteville and Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road. The other five teams in the SEC – Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Missouri – are home-and-home series for the Razorbacks. The 2022-23 season will mark the first year Arkansas and Kentucky have played twice in the regular season since 2014.
ARKANSAS STATE
NHL

Hurricanes Announce 2022 Exhibition Schedule

RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team's 2022 exhibition schedule. Carolina will play six exhibition games prior to opening the 2022-23 regular season, including three games at PNC Arena. Ticket information will be announced at a later date. The Hurricanes will open their 2022...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy