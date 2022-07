The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to acquire John Wall to their roster after the Houston Rockets agree to buyout the star's $41M contract. Though Chris Broussard agrees the Clippers are a great place for Wall to land, he makes a case that the Los Angeles Lakers may have been a better choice. Broussard tells Nick Wright that Wall may not start with Kawhi Leonard's team, and if they do well this season, that success may not be attributed to Wall the way it would be on the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO