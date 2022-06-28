ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Learn how to improve your Instagram game with these tips from a pro photographer

By Beth Nicholls
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

The Photography Show (and The Video Show) 2022 will be taking place in person this September, in the UK, at Birmingham's popular NEC. To get you ready and geared up for what you can expect from the show, the organizers present Capture Online.

Between now and the live show in September, The Photography Show will continue to host a series of Capture Online seminars with professional photographers, and the next one is all about how to improve your game on Instagram.

• Want to learn more about The Photography Show? I'm a recent university graduate, and here's why I'm excited for The Photography Show

If you're interested in the secrets of Instagram and how you can improve your methods of content creation, be sure to register online for the next upcoming Capture Online session, and join Rebecca Spencer on 7 July 2022 at 7:30pm BST.

In association with The Photography Show, us at Digital Camera World, and sponsored by Canon, this free webinar hosted by photographer Rebecca Spencer will allow those who have registered to obtain an inside look at how Spencer plans, shoots and posts her content on Instagram all while sharing important tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRYbQ_0gOVpUyX00

Rebecca Spencer will be hosting the next webinar (Image credit: Rebecca Spencer /The Photography Show)

Viewers can also expect to witness a behind-the-scenes photoshoot experience with Spencer as she lets you in on her best kept secrets surrounding content creation and the temperamental-algorithm'd social media platform that is Instagram.

Visit the Capture Online official website and log in to the Event Hub, once registered (it's free!) to receive access to watch the previously held on-demand Capture Online sessions.

These include the likes of: Discovering the Macro world with Geraint Radford, Pro secrets for Insta-worthy food and drink photography and Capturing candid family moments at Christmas. If you have already registered for a Capture Online session, you won't need to register again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXb67_0gOVpUyX00

Register now! (Image credit: The Photography Show)

This year's edition of The Photography Show (and The Video Show) is taking place in person at the NEC in Birmingham, UK. Be sure to add the 17-20 September 2022 in your diary and get yourself down to the NEC for more useful tips and tutorials just like this one from leading photographers and industry experts.

The 2022 show opening hours are:

10:00 - 17:00 - Saturday, 17 September
10:00 - 17:00 - Sunday, 18 September
10:00 - 17:00 - Monday, 19 September
10:00 - 17:00 - Tuesday, 20 September

Visit the official The Photography Show website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Read more:

How to use Instagram filters
My Instagram page is a mess: How do photographers organize their grids?
Want to download Instagram stories?
How to add multiple photos to one Instagram Story
Professional photographers using Instagram can make up to £18k per post!

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Spencer
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Very and PS Direct restocks available now – where to buy the console at the cheapest price

Update 1 July: The PS5 is in stock at PlayStation Direct, Very, Argos, EE, Currys and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information.Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Camera World

Rock icon Slash to perform VR concert in 'Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse'

The Rock icon has planted a flag in the music metaverse by forming a partnership with virtual reality music platform. The new album from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, titled 4, is set to make its virtual reality debut via a new partnership formed with Soundscape VR – the longest-running music platform comprised of solely virtual reality performances.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nec#Bst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Camera World

Godox announces new R200 Ring Flash Head for its modular flash system

There's nothing quite like a ring flash if you want super-soft, shadowless lighting for portrait or macro work. Godox has released a new ring flash head for its AD200 flash system. A ring flash is a popular light source for producing shadowless illumination ideal for flattering portraiture, or macro/close-up shots free from the harsh directional shadows typically produced by a regular speedlight-style flash.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy