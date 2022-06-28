Learn how to improve your Instagram game with these tips from a pro photographer

The Photography Show (and The Video Show) 2022 will be taking place in person this September, in the UK, at Birmingham's popular NEC. To get you ready and geared up for what you can expect from the show, the organizers present Capture Online.

Between now and the live show in September, The Photography Show will continue to host a series of Capture Online seminars with professional photographers, and the next one is all about how to improve your game on Instagram.

If you're interested in the secrets of Instagram and how you can improve your methods of content creation, be sure to register online for the next upcoming Capture Online session, and join Rebecca Spencer on 7 July 2022 at 7:30pm BST.

In association with The Photography Show, us at Digital Camera World, and sponsored by Canon, this free webinar hosted by photographer Rebecca Spencer will allow those who have registered to obtain an inside look at how Spencer plans, shoots and posts her content on Instagram all while sharing important tips.

Rebecca Spencer will be hosting the next webinar (Image credit: Rebecca Spencer /The Photography Show)

Viewers can also expect to witness a behind-the-scenes photoshoot experience with Spencer as she lets you in on her best kept secrets surrounding content creation and the temperamental-algorithm'd social media platform that is Instagram.

Visit the Capture Online official website and log in to the Event Hub, once registered (it's free!) to receive access to watch the previously held on-demand Capture Online sessions.

These include the likes of: Discovering the Macro world with Geraint Radford, Pro secrets for Insta-worthy food and drink photography and Capturing candid family moments at Christmas. If you have already registered for a Capture Online session, you won't need to register again.

Register now! (Image credit: The Photography Show)

This year's edition of The Photography Show (and The Video Show) is taking place in person at the NEC in Birmingham, UK. Be sure to add the 17-20 September 2022 in your diary and get yourself down to the NEC for more useful tips and tutorials just like this one from leading photographers and industry experts.

The 2022 show opening hours are:

10:00 - 17:00 - Saturday, 17 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Sunday, 18 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Monday, 19 September

10:00 - 17:00 - Tuesday, 20 September

Visit the official The Photography Show website for more information and to purchase tickets.

