ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Taxable sales, purchases grow during 1st quarter in ND

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEjMA_0gOVpRKM00

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota continues to show signs of economic growth. State officials say taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2022 were up 13.2% compared to the same period last year.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus reports taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March totaled $4.7 billion, with all industry sectors seeing an increase.

Kroshus says it’s the fourth consecutive quarter that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases since the decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the 15 major industry sectors reported increases over the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

North Dakota AG clears farmland purchase tied to Bill Gates

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has found the sale of a couple of thousand acres of prime farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates complies with a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms because the land is being leased back to farmers. Wrigley had inquired into the land […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

North Dakota congressional members, state officials react to Supreme Court decision limiting EPA’s reach

North Dakota officials are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the authoritative reach of the Environmental Protection Agency: U.S. Senator John Hoeven: “North Dakota is a leader in producing more energy with good environmental stewardship, and it is important that states continue to have flexibility to reduce emissions in a way […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

Where to turn: North Dakota pregnancy and family support groups

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As of July 28, abortion will be illegal in North Dakota. With the state’s only abortion clinic planning to move to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, many pregnant women are concerned about the options available to them if they are unable to access abortion services. Assistance in Bismarck Christian Adoption Services (Bismarck): Founded […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Biden administration holding its first onshore oil sales

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. government this week is holding its first onshore oil and gas drilling lease auctions since President Joe Biden took office after a federal court blocked the administration’s attempt to suspend such sales because of climate change worries. The online auctions start Wednesday and conclude Thursday. About 200 square miles […]
WYOMING STATE
KX News

North Dakota crops look to be profitable this year

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota farmers can expect a good crop this year. With nearly 90 percent of North Dakota being farms and ranches, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, it’s safe to say that North Dakota relies on its farmers and ranchers. And with the drought no longer a factor, farmers […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Lawmakers look into $1.8 million cost overrun by AG’s office

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are investigating a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the attorney general’s office under the late Wayne Stenehjem. Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that predates his tenure. Wrigley took office in […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

FTC warns of cattle feed scams amid feed shortages and rising prices

Widespread drought, rising prices, and feed shortages in the Great Plains and West have created a fertile field for cattle feed scammers to take advantage of ranchers working to protect their livestock and their bottom line. In Montana, authorities are warning ranchers to treat with suspicion ads offering cattle feed at below-market prices. Ranchers report […]
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

South Dakota interim AG dismisses 2 of Ravnsborg’s top aides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s interim attorney general has dismissed two of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s top appointees who were involved in the aftermath of Ravnsborg’s 2020 fatal car crash. Ravnsborg was removed from office last week after the Senate convicted him on impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash. He […]
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KX News

First case of West Nile reported in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus disease in the state this season. The individual lives in Richland county in the southeast corner of the state and was not hospitalized. “This is the time of year when West Nile Virus activity increases, […]
KX News

Electric vehicle community tailgates on capitol grounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People had a chance to get the feel for and look at electric vehicles at this year’s tailgate party at the State Capitol in Bismarck. “Most of these here are going to have at least 230 miles of range or more. Given the right temperatures, you could make it to Fargo […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy