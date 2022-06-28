Taxable sales, purchases grow during 1st quarter in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota continues to show signs of economic growth. State officials say taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2022 were up 13.2% compared to the same period last year.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus reports taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March totaled $4.7 billion, with all industry sectors seeing an increase.

Kroshus says it’s the fourth consecutive quarter that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases since the decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the 15 major industry sectors reported increases over the first quarter of 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.