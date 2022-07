DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania ‒ Cash tolls for the historic Dingmans Ferry Bridge will double to $2 each way for passenger vehicles and motorcycles starting Friday. Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company, which owns and operates the last privately owned toll bridge on the Delaware River, said "after delaying as long as possible, we have found it necessary to increase tolls," in a message on its website. The last time there was a toll increase was 14 years ago.

DINGMANS FERRY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO