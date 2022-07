Have you ever heard of Wally's? I hadn't until I started road tripping back to Chicago and stumbled upon Wally's in a cornfield off of Interstate 55 in Pontiac, Illinois. I was intrigued by the gas station/monument to consumerism but just kept on trucking since I figured I could go several more exits before having to fill up my tank. When I saw Only In Your State talking about Wally's off of Interstate 44 in Fenton, well I knew I had to learn a little bit more about it.

