Wife sets husband on fire

A Bellefontaine woman set her husband on fire following a domestic dispute Monday night around 11:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office went out to Kamp A-Lott, located at 1888 County Road 25 South, in reference to a...
An unruly teen was arrested at Mary Rutan Park Tuesday afternoon just after four o'clock. Park officials told several juveniles to turn their music down multiple times as it was very loud with lots of profanity or to leave the park. The teens packed up and began walking away, but...
LIMA —What started as a love triangle ended Thursday with a Van Wert man heading off to begin a four-year prison term for assaulting his romantic rival. Craig Hirschy, 33, was convicted by a jury on May 3 in Allen County Common Pleas Court on a first-degree felony count of aggravated burglary. Prosecutors said Hirschy broke into a home in the 2700 block of Lowell Avenue in Lima on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021, and attacked 41-year-old Thomas Blair.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother has been sentenced for the death of her 7-year-old son in 2020. Oneida Maldando-Cortez, 26, will spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in April to one charge of involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Maldando-Cortez has just over two years of jail credit […]
On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:47 p.m., Columbus Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 2835 Fred Taylor Drive on a report of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Upon the officer’s arrival, they spoke to the victim. The victim stated she was traveling west on I-670 near Exit 4B, which is the Third Street/High Street exit. She stated a navy blue Dodge Caravan pulled alongside her and was trying to change lanes. She explained that there was not enough room for the van to get over, so she honked the horn to alert the driver that there was not enough room. She explained the passenger side windows went down and she heard a single gunshot. The victim’s vehicle was struck by the bullet on the rear driver’s side. The bullet went through the backseat and lodged into the front passenger seat.
LIMA — A Lima man with reported links to a city street gang was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for discharging a firearm into a residential dwelling more than three years ago. Travis Cook, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison — two years on a...
When the two vehicles collided, both the driver of the motorcycle and his 33-year-old passenger were ejected. Neither were wearing helmets at the time and both were transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.
GREENVILLE — A Palestine man entered a no-contest plea to one count of rape, a felony of the first degree and one county of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a felony of the second degree Wednesday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Byron...
The Bellefontaine Police Department showed their appreciation for the downtown businesses Wednesday afternoon with their Downtown Business Appreciation Cookout. Chief Brandon Standley and his staff were serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, and brats for free to anyone who stopped by right next to the fountain by the courthouse. This is...
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Police Department today apprehended a suspect wanted in a May 9th, 2022, burglary. Two victims were present at a home on the 300 block of S. Tyler St. on May 9th, and one had to be taken to the hospital for treatment after allegedly being brutally beaten with a gun.
According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, contract workers were building an AES substation on the 1800 block of Gingham Frederick Road in Monroe Township. Crews were drilling a hole around 1:30 p.m on June 21 when one of the men fell in headfirst. The man, identified as 35-year-old Bradley Fritz from Indiana, was submerged in muddy water while crews struggled to rescue him due to the depth of the hole.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Linden area early Tuesday morning. Police responded to 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical […]
DELPHOS, Ohio (WTVG) - A live grenade was found at a Northwest Ohio home on Thursday. According to a report from the Delphos Herald, a woman found a grenade in a cabinet of a home in the 600 block of Main St in Delphos while she was cleaning out her parents’ house. When police arrived she was holding the live grenade in her hand.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman lost her baby in a wrong-way crash Monday on Interstate 270 near Easton, Columbus police said in an update Wednesday. Police said a 28-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on I-270 North just south of Morse Road at 1:20 a.m. and collided head-on with a Honda. Police […]
An Urbana woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Tuesday night at 10:30. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle partially blocking the drive-thru lanes of Taco Bell. A male informed officers the vehicle had run out of fuel and he had just returned to give the operator gas. Authorities ran...
A search warrant was served early Tuesday morning at 537 North Oak Street in Kenton. The warrant was obtained by the Hardin County Crime Task Force, and it was executed by the Hardin County Special Response Team. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence and collected. One...
WAPAKONETA — The mother of a New Knoxville student told former head basketball coach Cole Fischbach he should be ashamed of himself during an emotional sentencing hearing Monday in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court. Fischbach, 27, who was accused last summer of having an inappropriate relationship with a female...
BUCYRUS—Suspected Fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a drug bust at Waterford Glen. On June 28, the Bucyrus Police Department, along with the METRICH Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at #18 Waterford Glen in Bucyrus. The search warrant came after an investigation into illegal narcotics being used...
A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
