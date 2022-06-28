ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emilia Clarke probably won't be back for that Game of Thrones sequel series

By Lauren Milici
Sorry Game of Thrones fans, Emilia Clarke will not be making a cameo in HBO's upcoming Jon Snow sequel.

In a new BBC interview for her West End debut as Nina in Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, Clarke spoke briefly on her potential involvement in the series, tentatively titled 'Snow.'

"No," she said plainly. "I think I'm done." This makes sense given that Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen aka Daenerys Stormborn aka the Mother of Dragons for nearly a decade.

Clarke also addressed the prequel House of the Dragon , which is set to debut on HBO this August and follows the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen as they fight to the death in an epic war known as the Dance of Dragons

"I'm going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it's [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it's going to feel different," she explained, adding that she's "fascinated" to check it out. "It's going to be weird as hell."

Doctor Who's Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, a fearless warrior and dragon rider, as well as the heir to the Iron Throne. The ten-episode prequel series is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, who has seen some rough cuts and is already a huge fan .

In addition to West End, Clarke is also starring in an undisclosed role in Marvel's Secret Invasion , which is currently undated.

House of the Dragon is set to hit HBO and HBO Max on August 21. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

