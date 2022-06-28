ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch 14.1.2 update adds more "bad words" to the banned list

By Hope Bellingham
The latest Nintendo Switch update is a "rebootless" one that improves the system’s general stability and adds a few new "bad words" to its banned list.

The 14.1.2 update may not look like much with the official patch notes only having one update: "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." Thanks to dataminer @OatmealDome on Twitter though, we can see that there’s a little more than you think hidden in the depths of this update.

According to OatmealDome, the 14.1.2 update is a "rebootless" one meaning it doesn’t require the user to manually download the update or restart their console once it’s done updating. It should quietly make its changes in the background.

Other than a few odd bug fixes, the only other noteworthy addition in this update is a selection of new "bad words" added to the consoles banned word list. According to the dataminer, this includes "a large amount of swears, racial slurs, words of a sexual nature, references to terrorist organizations, and more." These prohibited words have been added to all language settings on the console.

Although it may seem weird that Nintendo has quietly rolled out a rebootless update that mainly just adds more banned words, this isn’t actually the first time it’s happened. A similar update was released for the Nintendo Switch back in December 2020 (the 11.0.1 update), so it probably isn’t a sign of very much and just a regular part of the console’s maintenance.

In other Nintendo-related news, today we got another Nintendo Direct Mini which showcased 25-minutes worth of upcoming third-party games coming to the Nintendo Switch. We got to see more of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in the form of a new gameplay trailer , as well as found out about the Persona 5, 3, and 4 Nintendo Switch ports , and that NieR Automata is coming to Switch this October.

Want to know what else we can look forward to in the near future? Take a look at our upcoming Switch games list.

