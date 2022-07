Once upon a time, in Aurora, Ill., there were no shopping centers, strip malls, or whatever one wanted to call them. Aurorans shopped mostly downtown at local retail outlets. There were, of course, local branches of national business entities, such as, Woolworth, Kroger, and Rexall Drugs, to name a few popular outlets, and automobile dealerships galore scattered throughout the town. Shoppers had to drive far and wide to patronize them.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO