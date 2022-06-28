ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Apple Swift Student Challenge

The Voice
The Voice
 2 days ago

Award Carousel Kids/YouthApple Swift Student ChallengeAwardMarmion Academy. Since he was in seventh grade, Juan Campos, Jr. of Aurora,...

The Voice

Bill Poss

Bill Poss closes Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora. By Al Benson After 41 years, William "Bill" Poss of Aurora closed his Aurora restaurant for the last time Sunday, June 26. Poss, owner of Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora, closed his business–a pizza/pasta restaurant with bar, game room, laser tag arena ,and Sunday church service site–due to a shortage of employees and began retirement.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Bill Poss closes Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora

After 41 years, William “Bill” Poss of Aurora closed his Aurora restaurant for the last time Sunday, June 26. Poss, owner of Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora, closed his business–a pizza/pasta restaurant with bar, game room, laser tag arena ,and Sunday church service site–due to a shortage of employees and began retirement.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Outdoor service July 3, two churches

New England Congregational Church (NECC), 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora, will be host to a joint outdoor service with Our Savior Lutheran Church, Aurora, at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3. The public is invited. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. An all-ages outdoor service will be held in...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Busy, we take time for an Independence Day

Independence Day holiday is and should be a big, wonderful, celebration. In spite of many problems, distractions, and problems, the founding of the country in a political sense was comparatively resolved, breathtaking, and led to solving governmental situations. We require comparable courage today. It is a busy world for The...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Shopping changes evolve with 20th Century centers

Once upon a time, in Aurora, Ill., there were no shopping centers, strip malls, or whatever one wanted to call them. Aurorans shopped mostly downtown at local retail outlets. There were, of course, local branches of national business entities, such as, Woolworth, Kroger, and Rexall Drugs, to name a few popular outlets, and automobile dealerships galore scattered throughout the town. Shoppers had to drive far and wide to patronize them.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Golf benefit for Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry July 9

Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council 14795 in Aurora, will hold a benefit golf outing Saturday, July 9, at Phillips Park golf course in Aurora. Proceeds will benefit Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry in Aurora. The event will open with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.. Admission is a $100 donation....
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora City Council approves former Scott building change

The Aurora City Council approved a proposal to redevelop the vacant and mostly unused former Carson Pirie Scott building at 970 N. Lake Street at the Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday, June 28. • Seven individuals used their voices for up to three minutes each speaking against, or asking for...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Fourth of July Procession in Aurora

As previously announced, the decision to reimagine the traditional downtown Fourth of July Parade by taking it out into the community in a format that would reach exponentially more people was made after considering the impact on the greater community, including the management of City services and resources and savings of overall costs.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Libraries continue to evolve, sensitive to public needs

Libraries are evolving. Gone are the silent, stoic, halls with shelves as far as the eye can see. People of all ages visit the library to connect with others, create new things, and discover new ideas. Libraries are one of the few remaining establishments where the public can interact with others without the expectation of spending money. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is ensuring that our locations transform along with the needs of the community, which is why we are embarking on a space planning project to be completed over the next several years.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

July 4 fun plans full at Tanner House Museum

Aurorans can participate in old-fashioned Independence Day fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 4 at the Tanner House Museum, 304 Oak Avenue in Aurora’s historic Tanner District. There will be a petting zoo, Andy Head – the Wild Wacky Juggler, a blueberry-pie-eating contest, the Bradley Keven...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Battle of Big Butts at West Aurora July 14

West Aurora High School’s Battle of the Big Butts, strength, speed and endurance contests for high school football linemen, will be held Thursday, July 14. The 22nd annual event will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at West Aurora High School, 1201 W. New York Street in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Goal: Create pub, margarita, crawls

Aurora Downtown welcomes everyone to create pub and margarita crawls in downtown Aurora this Summer. The downtown organization of business and property owners recently launched two self-guided online crawls to encourage participants to pick a date, grab some friends, and enjoy the crawls at their leisure. Unlike a standard event,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Wesley United Methodist Church host to free COVID testing

The ECHO Group, an Aurora non profit, is offering free COVID-19 testing at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free. Use door 3 on the church’s southwest side. Tests are offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. Walk-ins are...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Westmont

Fourth of July Celebrations 2022 in the Greater Fox Valley area. Aurora • RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, and McCullough Park, Illinois Avenue and Lake Street, music, games, food, kids activities, will start at 7...
WESTMONT, IL
The Voice

Oswego East June basketball offers encouragement

Oswego East High School boys basketball head coach, Ryan Velasquez, wanted to gather his team for one final Summer pep talk Sunday afternoon. The Wolves had wrapped up the June team camp season by playing two games at the Ridgewood Shootout Sunday, June 26. The three-day shootout featured many top teams in the Chicago area.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Fireworks scofflaws in Aurora

In preparation for the Fourth of July weekend and the following weeks, the City of Aurora government has launched a citywide campaign for fireworks scofflaws. By City Code, fireworks are illegal in the State’s second-largest city, and the selling, possession, storage, and usage of fireworks now come with hefty fines.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Cosmo Club of Aurora installs 2022-2023 officers

Aurora area residents were among 2022-2023 officers recently installed by Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora, the club that fights diabetes. New officers were installed at the nonprofit’s June 16 meeting at Oak Street Restaurant in North Aurora. Installation officer was Vic Smith of Newark, past Cosmo Mid-States Federation governor and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

