Queensbury, NY

TRAFFIC: Bay Road closing July 11th at Quaker Road & Glenwood Ave in Queensbury

 2 days ago

QUEENSBURY – The Warren County Department of Public Works is warning motorists that Bay Road is closing between...

NYSDOT: Overnight Road Work begins July 5 in Schuylerville

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that Broad Street (U.S. Route 4/State Route 29/State Route 32) will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by flaggers between Spring Street and Ferry Street in Schuylerville, Saratoga County, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights starting Tuesday, July 5, through Saturday morning, July 16, weather permitting, to facilitate repaving. On-street parking will not be allowed on Broad Street during those hours to enable curb-to-curb paving.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
Work to begin on Glenridge Road truck turnaround

Work is set to begin on the Glenridge Road truck turnaround in Glenville. The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said the new paved area will provide trucks and other overheight vehicles with space to turn around before hitting the low-clearance Glenville rail bridge.
Abandoned, Decrepit Colonie Motel to Stay Put for Now

You may have noticed this dwindling structure while heading up Route 9 from Latham to Halfmoon. Somewhere behind all the overgrown brush and fancy sign is Karl's Motel and Efficiency Apartments, and yes, people were living there up until recently. Currently, the property is abandoned and looks pretty hellish. The...
LATHAM, NY
2 More Trucks hit the Glenville Bridge Tuesday, What’s Being Done?

Yes, two more vehicles - and almost a third - fell victim to the infamous Glenville Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge, which carries trains over Glenridge Road, has been struck by numerous large trucks and tractor trailers over the years. CBS 6 reported from the scene on Tuesday, where two...
Ballston Spa Man Drowns in Saratoga Lake

State police are investigating an accidental drowning on Saratoga Lake. Right before 7:00pm Tuesday, police were called for a report of an accidental drowning. A preliminary investigation determined that 35-year-old Carlos Gutierrez, of Ballston Spa, jumped off the back of a boat with no life jacket and struggled to stay above the water. He was later found in 18 feet of water.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Some residents forced to vacate Summit Towers in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several residents living at the Summit Towers in Schenectady have been forced to vacate their apartments the last few days. The temporary displacement comes as one side of the building has apparent exterior brick damage. Patricia Goodman, one of the residents who was ordered to vacate, voicing her frustration, “It’s difficult […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
FUEL UP FRIDAYS with Froggy & Garvey Hyundai

Everything Country, Froggy 100.3 and Garvey Hyundai of Queensbury are teaming up because we know the pain that high fuel prices are doing to your budget. That’s why we’re giving you the chance to win a $100 Gas Card every Friday in July. Listen to Froggy 100.3 and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Traffic
Politics
Hiker lost for days in Dix Range; hiker dies on Cascade

On June 22 at 9 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the Dix Range with the search for a 58-year-old from Singapore last heard from on June 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The hiker was communicating with his wife in Singapore while in New York for a week, but when she did not hear from him, she called for help.
NORTH HUDSON, NY
Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
VT woman located after photo recognized on News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-A missing Vermont woman is reunited with her family thanks to some quick thinking sleep center techs who just happened to recognize her from a photo on a News10 newscast. At St Peter’s Sleep Center in Albany, you’d expect people to be sleeping. But, rarely ever in the lobby. Sleep Tech, Davia Zarrillo […]
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Falls pair charged with grand larceny

Two people have been arrested and charged with grand larceny for allegedly spending money on a credit card that did not belong to them. New York State Police said Divine Wilson, 20, and Katelynn Cromp, 19, both of Hudson Falls, were arrested on June 26.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
South Glens Falls woman accused of forging COVID card

A woman from South Glens Falls is accused of forging a COVID-19 vaccination card. Under arrest is 46-year-old Angel Isaac. She allegedly provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to the South Glens Falls school system. NewsChannel 13 is waiting to hear back from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department on why...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY

