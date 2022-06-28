Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A pedestrian was killed on Monday night after being hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Tony Daniel Gross was walking along Highway 271 at around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle turning onto CR 4114. CCSO, DPS and Camp County EMS all responded.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS is investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.