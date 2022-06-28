ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp County, TX

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Camp County

By Sharon Raissi
 2 days ago

CAMP COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A pedestrian was killed on Monday night after being hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Tony Daniel Gross was walking along Highway 271 at around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle turning onto CR 4114. CCSO, DPS and Camp County EMS all responded.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS is investigating the crash.

