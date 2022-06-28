Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Camp County
CAMP COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A pedestrian was killed on Monday night after being hit by a vehicle, authorities said.SHERIFF: 30-year-old shot in face at trail ride, event organizers will be prosecuted
According to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Tony Daniel Gross was walking along Highway 271 at around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle turning onto CR 4114. CCSO, DPS and Camp County EMS all responded.
Gross was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS is investigating the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0