Police looking for suspect who ran over pedestrian near downtown

A vehicle fled the scene after running over a pedestrian near downtown Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

At around 5:20 p.m., police were alerted to an accident involving a seriously injured person who had been run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 1700 block of S. Nevada Ave.

Police said the driver left the scene when emergency personnel arrived. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert saying a 2003 white extended cab Chevrolet Silverado with Oklahoma plate GJJ-998 is the suspect vehicle that left the scene. The alert said the vehicle has a black tool box mounted to the truck bed, significant damage to the front end and no front license plate.

The truck was last seen heading northbound on Nevada Ave. and turning right on Platte Avenue (U.S. 24).

The driver is described as a white male wearing a white t-shirt, and the passenger is described as a middle-aged white female with dark curly hair wearing a white shirt and black and white pants.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.