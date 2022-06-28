ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb

Airbnb makes ban on all parties official

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npfH8_0gOVgLSP00

(The Center Square) – Airbnb made its temporary ban on parties at short-term rentals permanent.

In August 2020, the company announced a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings. That included a cap on occupancy at 16.

"Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform," the company said at the time. "We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform."

On Tuesday, the company said the temporary ban had worked and that it was officially codifying the ban as company policy.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports," the company said in a statement . "The ban has been well received by our Host community and we’ve received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials. As we build on this momentum, we believe the time is right to codify this policy."

While unauthorized parties have always been prohibited at Airbnb listings, repeated problems with party houses have forced the company to change its policies multiple times to deal with issues involving parties.

"Historically, we allowed Hosts to use their best judgment and authorize parties when appropriate for their home and neighborhood," the company said. "In late 2019, we tightened our measures to prohibit both 'open-invite' parties (i.e., those advertised on social media) as well as 'chronic party houses' that had developed into neighborhood nuisances."

As part of the new policy, Airbnb is getting rid of the 16-person cap for some listings.

"The temporary party ban policy announced in summer 2020 included a 16-person occupancy cap – which was prompted primarily by COVID-19 concerns around large gatherings prior to the introduction of vaccines," the company said. "As part of the updated policy, and based on feedback from a number of Hosts who have listings that can house above 16 people comfortably, we will remove this cap."

The party-ban policy comes with consequences for those who violate the rules. Consequences can include account suspension and removal from the platform. In 2021, more than 6,600 guests were suspended from Airbnb for attempting to violate the party ban, the company said.

The company also said it remains committed to enforcing the no party policy.

"Strong policies must be complemented by strong enforcement," the company said. "We’ve introduced a number of anti-party measures in recent years to enforce our policy and try, to the best of our ability, to stop both unauthorized parties and chronic party houses. These include anti-party reservation prevention, special holiday anti-party measures, a 24-hour safety line, our Neighborhood Support Line, and a partnership with Vrbo to share information on repeat 'party house' offenders in the U.S."

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Airbnb is banning party houses permanently

Airbnb is permanently banning all parties and events at host properties around the world, it announced. That follows a temporary 2020 ban it had instituted on house parties to comply with COVID-related social distancing restrictions. "Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure," Airbnb said in a blog post. "It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors."
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Airbnb Backlash Could Be a Boost for Hotels

Most analysts assumed that Airbnb would suffer during the pandemic, instead the company thrived as newly untethered travelers took advantage of their freedom. The company posted soaring revenue for the final quarter of 2021, raking in a record $834 million. "Something bigger than a travel rebound is happening. The world...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Guest ‘threatened by Airbnb host’ after leaving four-star review

A guest at an Airbnb property said they were left feeling unsafe after their host sent “threatening” messages in response to a four-star review.Dr Alex Moore, a US assistant ecology professor who identifies as gender non-conforming (GNC), shared their experience on social media after staying at the property in Vancouver, Canada.Dr Moore had left a four-star rating for the apartment, along with a review saying: “Really enjoyed my time here and would certainly stay again.”However, the host was allegedly less than impressed.In the interest of my own personal safety as well as public safety, @Airbnb @AirbnbHelp: Can you explain to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global

Airbnb will pay you $100,000 to design and build a weird AF home

Airbnb has really been leaning into the weirder side of its platform recently. Properties like this giant shell-shaped house and this remote cabin on stilts are now easier to find than ever thanks to its new filter system, which allows you to search by categories like ‘island’, ‘windmill’ or ‘OMG!’ And now the company is even offering a load of cash to people who want to create their own epic rentals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Architectural Digest

Airbnb to Give $100,000 to Homeowners With Craziest Rental Design

There are a lot of design and architecture awards out there: From incredibly prestigious honors such as the Pritzker Prize to local competitions, there are hundreds of ways to be recognized for moving, innovative, and impactful work. But a new architecture competition upends the traditional molds. Instead judges want to see how crazy of a design someone can dream up. Enter: the Airbnb OMG! Fund.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Airbnb
TheDailyBeast

Airbnb Calls Last Drinks on House Parties

Airbnb has made its pandemic-era ban on parties permanent. The company said Tuesday that rentals will not be allowed to advertise as a party space, and renters will be prohibited from hosting parties at Airbnbs. The company said the decision comes after seeing how “effective” its temporary party ban was, which was originally created to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company said it had seen a 44 percent year-over-year decrease in unauthorized house parties. Those who violate the policy, which will be implemented over the next few months, could face temporary or permanent suspension. However, the company said it’s lifting the 16-person cap from listings. “In 2020 when we first announced the temporary policy, we noted plans to scope a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues, and those plans are still under consideration,” Airbnb said.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Airbnb Ends the Party With A Global Ban

Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Inc. Report has come under greater scrutiny in recent months. The company was one of the big winners from the shift in the U.S. psyche during the covid-19 pandemic as tens of millions of workers suddenly became untethered to the places they once called home.
ECONOMY
Vice

The Party’s Over at Airbnb

For almost as long as it has existed, Airbnb has been dealing with—or, more precisely, not dealing with—a pervasive problem, namely that one thing people really like to do is rent someone else’s house to throw ragers. “Historically, we allowed Hosts to use their best judgment and authorize parties when appropriate for their home and neighborhood,” Airbnb said in a recent blog post. But the party is now over as parties are, officially and forever, banned at all Airbnbs.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy