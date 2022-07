What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Football has always been part of my life. I played rec football when I was younger. I went away from it in middle school and high school because I thought I was too small to play. I really did not grow at all until high school really, but I always loved the game. I ended up giving it another shot my senior year in high school and ended up at Jacksonville State.

