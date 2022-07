UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has revealed that he asked for his upcoming fight with Robert Whittaker to be contested over five rounds. The MMA leader is set to arrive on French soil for the first time in September, and it’s bringing with it some blockbuster names and matchups. While hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane will be attracting much of the shine from his fellow Parisians come fight night as he takes on the always-entertaining Tai Tuivasa, the co-main event is set to be just as, if not more, exciting.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO