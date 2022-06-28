ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Releases Summer 2022 T-Shirts

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme is embracing the warm weather with its Summer 2022 drop of T-shirts. Featuring provocative artwork, text prints and phrases, the upcoming launch is comprised of eight graphic T-shirts. Arriving in classic neutral colors, ranging from black, white and gray, the brand’s...

hypebae.com

Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention in Bedazzled Bodysuit & Boots at Parklife Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. As the ultimate hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back as she performed yesterday in Manchester, UK, at the Parklife Festival. For the occasion, she donned a bodysuit covered in gems, with a bustier that incorporated cutouts across the straps. There was a mesh fabric weaving between each cutout, giving the illusion of skin. Across the waist of the bodysuit were geometric patterns with multiple stripes and diamond shapes across the lower...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Covers The Next Blazer Low Jumbo In Shades Of Red

As the first official basketball shoe from the brand, the Nike Blazer has been a mainstay since the 1970s. Over the last several decades, however, the shoe has found a new home within the skateboarding and lifestyle spaces, with the Blazer Low Jumbo iteration further delving into the latter. Rooted...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The $75 Sneakers That Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing

It's not every day that a shoe comes around that costs $75 and has been seen on practically every celebrity, including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. And yet that's exactly what's happening this summer, with both models—as well as Kaia Gerber, Rita Ora, and Lila Moss—having recently been spotted wearing Adidas Sambas while out and about.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Saweetie Releases Icy Jibbitz With Pops of Pastels for New Crocs Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. At the top of Saweetie’s Instagram page lies a glamorous pair of foam Crocs clogs. Jeweled, glint and powdered, the footwear features the rap star’s new Icy Jibbitz collection, which is available in six styles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) Saweetie and the brand teased the range of charms yesterday ahead of today’s release. In a five-picture carousel, Saweetie flexed her au fait take on the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Adds Another Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress To Her Collection

Bella Hadid is the ultimate poster girl for vintage, with her vast collection ranging from rare Jean Paul Gaultier to ’80s Chanel. So it’s no surprise that the model opted for yet another archival piece while attending an event for non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics over the weekend.
DRINKS
sneakernews.com

A Quilted Nike Dunk Low Appears In “Wheat”

The Nike Dunk Low currently boasts one of the most expansive catalogs among popular sneaker silhouettes. Recently, the 37-year-old design emerged in a “Wheat”-colored makeover complete with quilted base layers. Likely a proposition prepped for the year’s colder seasons, the newly-surfaced pair sees a leather build across the...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

This Game-Changing Organizer Frees Up So Much Space for Storing T-Shirts and Leggings

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always had the hardest time trying to figure out how to store my workout clothes in my closet. If I stack a bunch of shirts, leggings, running sweatshirts, and shorts on a shelf, I won’t be able to see what I’m grabbing and I’ll pull it down off the shelf in a moment of frustration — leaving all of my clothes on my bed. So when an AT editor stumbled upon this innovative organizer, I knew that I wanted to try it. Note: I haven’t gotten to try this yet, but it will definitely be in my next Amazon order.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Grunge in Blunt Bangs & Viral Sky-High Boots at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid brought a daring new look to the runway during Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 fashion show. Held inside the New York Public Library, the model joined a starry cast on the catwalk before an equally starry front row — which included Emily Ratajkowski, Christine Quinn, Mazurbate and Jacobs’ longtime friend — and fellow fashion designer — Anna Sui. While strutting through the library, the supermodel wore a white collared top with exaggerated proportions over a gray midi-length vinyl skirt. However, what made the greatest statement was an even more dramatic garment — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Willow Smith Teases New Music With Retro Grunge Aesthetic & Square-Toe Leather Shoes

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith has new music on the way. The Emmy nominated actress and co-host set social media ablaze when she confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday. “NEW MUSIC IS COMING ON <The 24th>,” she captioned the new post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith) The new photo was immediately flooded with comments from excited fans. The “Purge” artist uploaded what appears to be artwork for the new project. Smith stuck to her grunge aesthetic, pairing a silky oversized top with leather shoes in the colorful shot. Smith’s talent...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you think about shopping for new underwear, it might be a source of stress. New pairs come with high expectations, but so often they're itchy, uncomfortable, sliding down all day, or lacking coverage, sending you back on the search. If this saga feels familiar, soft, breathable bamboo panties might be your new underwear-drawer staple.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Nods To Growing Nail Art Community

Much of Nike’s earliest ads for the Air Force 1 Low relied on creating an aeronautical narrative around the sneaker. Despite the shoe firmly grounded on concrete, we’ve seen it floating in air and in outer-space. This upcoming release looks back on that story with this “Clouds” edition, covering in a white and sky blue with a patterned Swoosh logo mimicking the fluffy clouds in the atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Jacquemus and Nike Teamed Up for a Website-Crashing Sneaker Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Simon Porte Jacquemus’ first Nike collection is here. This morning, the French designer set social media ablaze when he announced a small selection of his debut collaboration with the athletic giant would drop today. The frenzy resulted in his own e-commerce site crashing due to an influx of eager consumers. “More than 500k connections,” Jacquemus wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. “The website of course crashed…!!! So sorry for this.” Once the site was live, much of the drop, which included two colorways of the Jacquemus x Nike Humara sneaker as well as a...
APPAREL

