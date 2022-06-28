Deebo Samuel contract extension before training camp 'can’t be ruled out'

San Francisco remains uncertain about 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) short- and long-term future with the team. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel was one of several extension-eligible players at his position who skipped voluntary workouts. However, unlike D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin, he was in attendance for the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp, albeit in a way which didn’t involve any on-field activity. That has not only cooled the potential trade market which formed in the build-up to the draft, but also led to further optimism that a deal can be hammered out by the start of the 2022 campaign.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, “I know we go through the business part of this league, but I don’t think the relationship was ever too far away to not get it back to normal, and I think we’re working on that.”

As a result, Wagoner adds that the possibility of a new contract being finalized in time for training camp “can’t be ruled out.” That would, of course, represent the best-case scenario for all involved, as it would eliminate the perceived need on Samuel’s part to stage a ‘hold-in’ during camp, and give the 49ers clarity on the financial situation of one of their franchise pillars, with Nick Bosa also eligible for an extension.

Wagoner reports that San Francisco is “expected to continue working toward” a new deal with Samuel over the course of the next few weeks. Coming to an agreement will require bridging the gap between the 26-year-old’s original asking price and what the team has shown a willingness to pay him, of course, but progress on that front could be coming in the near future.