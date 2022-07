HYDE PARK, Utah — If anyone in the Hyde Park area stumbles upon an unusual cat, it may be wise to refrain from any desires to pet the animal. Harley, a dog, was attacked by a mountain lion cub while on a walk with her owner on Friday evening in this town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a comment from Hyde Park government on its Facebook page, the incident took place near 200 North and 200 East. ...

HYDE PARK, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO