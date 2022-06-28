ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

Baldwin Family Health Care hires new dentist

By Submitted to the Star
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 2 days ago
Dr. Ankita Sharma has joined Family Health Care as a general dentist at the Baldwin dental clinic, at 1615 Michigan Ave. She will provide a full array of preventative and restorative dental services to help patients of all ages achieve a healthy...

Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
