Chris Martin surprises engaged couple with their first dance song at pub

By Eileen Reslen
 2 days ago

An engaged couple in England had the adventure of a lifetime when Chris Martin performed their first dance song for them.

Soon-to-be newlyweds Hannah and Jeremy had a catering meeting scheduled at the Stag Inn pub in Hinton Charterhouse, where the Coldplay frontman happened to be grabbing a drink with his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, on Sunday.

The business’ landlord, Chris Parkin, said he made an effort to go up to Martin, 45, to introduce his 13-year-old son Alfred — an avid pianist — which sparked a conversation about the Aug. 28 wedding, according to Newsflare .

“Jeremy and Hannah told him about their wedding — and said that their first dance was actually going to be to ‘A Sky Full of Stars,'” Parkin said, which prompted the singer to ask the couple, “Do you want me to play it for you?”

“We were all in awe!” Parkin said. “Then he just sat down and started playing. He was absolutely lovely.”

In a clip of the impromptu performance, Martin is seen dressed casually in a black long-sleeve shirt, slacks and sneakers after just having performed at Glastonbury Festival.

He sits in front of a wooden piano with his Guinness beer behind him and makes small talk with the couple, asking for their names again and their wedding date.

Chris Martin surprised an engaged couple by performing their first dance song, “A Sky Full of Stars,” for them.
Chris Parkin / SWNS

The Grammy winner then starts playing “A Sky Full of Stars” for the pair.

Parkin said Martin — who was married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016 — offered some marriage advice.

“Make sure you listen to her mate,” the “Fix You” singer said, per Newsflare.

“We had a laugh and a joke,” Parkin added. “Chris said he would love to stay and have another drink but they had to go — so they went!”

The pub’s landlord, Chris Parkin, said he did not recognize Dakota Johnson, but the “girls in the kitchen were more impressed about her.”
TheImageDirect.com

The landlord said everyone was “so in the moment” and Martin “made it so easy by being such a great bloke.”

He concluded, “I think Chris Martin is a star — it’s probably because we left him alone and he wanted to say thanks. What a day!”

