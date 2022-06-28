‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie are an ‘80s roller-skating dream

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie gave fans another taste of what to expect fashion-wise in the upcoming “Barbie” movie , and it’s a total eighties dream.

Wearing matching neon rollerblades with coordinating elbow and knee pads, the Barbie and Ken duo skated around Venice Beach in wildly patterned activewear yesterday as they filmed the new Greta Gerwig flick, set to be released in 2023.

Robbie, 31, looked every inch the real-life Barbie as she sported hot pink bike shorts under a multicolored swirl-print leotard for her skating date.

The “Suicide Squad” actress wore her extra-long blond hair in a half-up high pony and added a matching visor and large neon yellow hoop earrings for extra Barbie vibes.

Wearing highlighter bright neon outfits, the pair seemed to be enjoying their rollerblading moment as fans looked on. Snorlax / MEGA

Meanwhile, Gosling, 41, showed off his buff (and super tan) arms in a sleeveless vest, adding shorts in the same print as Barbie’s bodysuit along with a hot pink muscle tank.

In typical Ken doll fashion the newly-blond star added a neon yellow fanny pack for the ultimate ’80s accessory and twinned with Robbie in the same wild visor.

Gosling wore white Nike sneakers before rocking his neon skates on set. Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The pair’s fluorescent skating outfits were actually modeled after a real-life Barbie; 1994’s “Hot Skatin’ Barbie” featured a very similar patterned jumpsuit and the same neon yellow rollerblades with pink wheels.

Their rollerblading fun got plenty of attention at the beach as fans stopped to take photos of the actors — and the new Barbie and Ken seemed to be loving the scene as they laughed together.

Last week, we got the first sneak peek of the on-screen couple when the actors were spotted in matching cowboy outfits on set.

Wearing a hot pink, star-covered pair of bell bottoms and a cropped vest, Robbie looked ever the Barbie girl, while Gosling sported a coordinating black-and-white fringed fit with the same hot pink neckerchief as his on-screen girlfriend.

The pair looked rodeo-ready in coordinating Western outfits on set last week. APEX / MEGA

The film features a star-studded cast including Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu — with the latter admitting that waxing his body for the rumored role of another Ken doll “was one of the most painful experiences of my life.”

“Barbie” won’t hit screens until July 21, 2023, but we’ll take these fabulous fashions to tide us over until then.