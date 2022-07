For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.

