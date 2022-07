(WSET) — After a decade, the Derecho of 2012 is still one of the most talked-about weather events in Central Virginia because of its widespread impacts. Ten years ago, was a noticeably hot Friday with extreme humidity. Highs that day were easily above 100 for much of the region. Roanoke saw the warmest morning low temperature ever recorded, 84. Both Danville and Roanoke tied record highs that afternoon at 104 and Lynchburg reached 103. Heat and humidity add fuel to storms; on this day there was an abundance of storm fuel.

