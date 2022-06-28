ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

All-Day Hair Hold With 4-Ingredient Clean Clay

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. With Baz Luhrmann’s "Elvis" hitting the screens, we’re predicting the pouf is back!. So, if you’re in need of some all-day hold for a slick...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Family Proof

Best Shampoos for Hair Growth in 2022

Your hair is your most noticeable feature, but for some reason, you noticed it hasn’t been growing much since the summer. We’ve compiled a list of the best shampoo for hair growth in 2022 to help you find a product you love that actually works. Without the natural...
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

This $8 Product Completely Transforms Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re constantly looking for new products to give your hair the perfect texture and look. With so many different options out there, it’s hard to know which one to go with. Trust us, we get it! But look no further because this hair treatment works wonders and has stellar reviews to prove it. And at just $8, we definitely think it’s worth the try.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

‘Hair Frosting’ Is Replacing Balayage & It’s So Natural

Though we're only halfway into 2022, the world's most talented hair experts have been busy cementing the colour trends that are going to take the year by storm. There's 'French glossing' (a modern take on the ombre look, which promises to transform dull, dry hair), 'expensive brunette' (inspired by Selena Gomez) and 'warm honeycomb' (because blonde will always be in vogue). But one LA-inspired hair colour movement is slowly trickling down everywhere — and it's set to take over from one of the most requested colour appointments, balayage.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston’s Volume-Building Brush That Prevents Breakage Is Just $7 Thanks to This Early Prime Day Deal

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I remember the first time I saw Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’—when she was in her extremely long hair phase—and I wanted nothing more than to have those exact locks on my head. Decades have passed, and Aniston has remained my hairspo (hair inspiration for those not in tune with the vernacular) throughout all of the cuts and colors that she’s donned, so when she casually unveiled one of the tools that she uses...
HAIR CARE
HuffPost

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night. A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Ashley Graham's Sheer-Paneled Corset Is About to Go Viral on Instagram

In what can only be described as the most relatable fashion-girl move of all time, Ashley Graham got all dressed up this week to take some extremely well-lit selfies in her bathroom. For the DIY shoot, which resulted in six self-timer shots that the supermodel posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, Graham wore a blue patterned corset top that casually features clasp closures up the front and two skin-baring sheer panels on either side.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Margot Robbie Brings Retro Cowgirl Vibes & Pops of Hot Pink to ‘Barbie’ With Ryan Gosling in Western Boots

Click here to read the full article. On set,  Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filmed scenes in vibrant style for the live-action “Barbie” movie directed by Greta Gerwig. This film has been of large discussion since Robbie debuted in character as the legendary doll in recently released teaser photos. The two were fully decked out in western wear that represented the real Barbie and Ken to the maximum. The “I, Tonya” actress was seen in a pink vest with a deep V-neck. She coordinated with a high-waisted set of pink leather pants with flared details at the bottom — a print...
MOVIES
womenfitness.net

Women’s Active Shorts Lightweight Breathable Athletic Running

They are crafted from material with an anti-pill finish for extra durability. Durable Gear – These shorts are the workout gear for women. These jogger shorts have a lightweight knit construction for superior comfort and breathability.
APPAREL
SPY

These Moisturizing Body Washes and Bar Soaps Help Prevent Dry Skin Before You Even Need Lotion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all about to show a lot more skin as the weather continues to heat up. And the last thing you need is to be sweaty while dealing with dry, itchy skin. When it comes to dry skin, we tend to think of a cure rather than a hydrating prevention. Instead of turning to lotions and creams to moisturize, start in the shower with one of the best moisturizing body washes. Body washes and...
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

The Giorgio Armani Mascara Kristin Cavallari Always Keeps in Her Bag

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Confession: We still often think about the time Kristin Cavallari showed Us what was inside her bag. From protein bars, to a Tide pen, to a confidence-boosting crystal, the contents of her purse were straight-up swoon-worthy — and […]
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Listen Up Dry Shampoo Fans: Olaplex Just Launched a Clarifying Shampoo to Detox Your Scalp

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We get it. It’s a total pain to wash your hair, blow it out and keep its style fresh enough for a few days — if you’re lucky. That’s where styling products, like dry shampoo, come in. But these products create build-up on your hair and scalp, keeping your color from looking bright and your hair from feeling, well, clean. Enter Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, a detoxifying shampoo with the bond-building...
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 23 Best Curly Hair Products for Healthy, Hydrated Hair

Achieving the best curls takes work, but the right products can make it whole a lot easier. Although everyone’s hair is different, there are amazing curly hair products worth trying out, no matter your unique hair type or texture. From waves to coils, all curls need products with nourishing ingredients that keep strands strong and moisturized to achieve the optimal bouncy curl.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Olaplex’s New Shampoo Leaves Hair ‘So Soft and Voluminous’ As It Gives Your Scalp A ‘Detox’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing ever stays glamorous, even our healthy hair. But that doesn’t mean we can’t revive it. There’s plenty of reasons why the once glorious locks are no longer in their previous state, and one of those reasons is product buildup. It makes your hair appear dull, brittle, oily, or unruly. Luckily, Olaplex just dropped another hair-saving product for this exact concern. The No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo intensely cleans to bring back the...
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Upgrades Staple White Dress With Wide Belt & Lace-Up Sandals at Create & Cultivate Conference

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winnie Harlow put an effortless twist on the ultimate summer staple at the Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles over the weekend. The interactive and educational event caters to female entrepreneurs seeking guidance on how to best create and grow their businesses and brands. Harlow was one of the keynote speakers along with Bella Hadid and Olivia Culpo. Harlow was stylishly dressed for the occasion, stepping out in a flawless white gown....
LOS ANGELES, CA
womenfitness.net

Rafaella Women’s Plus Size Soft Crepe Modern Fit Dress Pants

Confidence comes easy with these scuba crepe pant. The modern fit women’s pants work as good for the office as they do for a night out thanks to the boot leg design which gives them an edgy flare. The four pockets make them practical so that you can carry essentials with you and the soft stretch help make them as comfortable as they are stylish.
APPAREL
TMZ.com

This Swing Helps Improve Your Circulation & Relax

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. It's time to loosen up and relax. If you find that you need to move your body a little more but don't exactly want to start running laps, why not try out the Vitality Swing: Chi Swing Machine? It's much more fun than running (if that's not your thing, anyway).

