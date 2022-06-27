Belchertown kicks off 5th annual Summer Eats program

Pittsfield — At its most basic level, Andy Wrba’s career in the local music industry can be distilled to a trio of integral ingredients—all of which stem from his role as a bass guitar player. Whether residents of the 413 know him as a member of Barefoot Truth, a teacher at The Darrow School, or music director at Mill Town Capital, he’s striking the very same chord despite wearing very different hats. “I can certainly play by myself for a while, but my role [on bass] is bridging the rhythms of the drums to the harmony of the piano,” Wrba told The Edge, adding that, “it’s all about collaboration and communication.” Plus community. Last week, he took to the stage at Bousquet Mountain (in a Barefoot Truth reunion show, their first performance since 2015); the event kicked off the Bousquet Summer Concert Series, which will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer—featuring a lineup hand-picked by Wrba.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO