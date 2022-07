If you're planning to use a boat ramp in the Florida Keys to get out on the water this weekend, planning ahead is a good idea. In Islamorada, the boat ramps at East Ridge Road and Blackwood Drive will be closed to boat launching from 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2, through 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. Kayaks and paddleboards will still be able to launch.

