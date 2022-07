A BEAUFORT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYER HAS A COMEBACK AHEAD OF HIM UNLIKE ANY HE EVER FACED ON THE COURT. 17-YEAR-OLD ANDERSON JONES WHO’LL BE A SENIOR THIS FALL FOR THE EAGLES, IS RECOVERING FROM A FALL OFF A ROOF ON FRIPP ISLAND THAT CAUSED SPINAL CORD DAMAGE THAT HAS SO FAR PARALYZED HIM FROM THE WAIST DOWN. JONES WAS ONE OF FIVE TEENAGE BOYS EXAMINING A CONSTRUCTION SITE WHEN HE SLIPPED OFF THE ROOF’S OBSERVATION DECK. THE FAMILY SAYS HE’S LUCKY TO BE ALIVE, BUT AFTER THREE DAYS ON THE EDGE, HE’S NOW AWAKE AND RESPONSIVE. NEARLY HALF OF THE 50-THOUSAND DOLLAR GOAL ON A ‘GO FUND ME’ PAGE HAS BEEN RAISED TO HELP COVER THE RECOVERY EXPENSES.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO