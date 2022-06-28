ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Guadalupe River Fishing Report

By Dasha
newheadlines.art
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuadalupe River Fishing Report. We have had high to “too” high flows most of the season. When the water temperature heats up in the early summer, the guadalupe bass migrate from their spring habitat to deeper water. It’s no secret that the guadalupe river boasts some of...

newheadlines.art

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

Winos and rhinos come together at a new winery and rhino reserve north of San Antonio

Rhinory, a winery that opened late last month north of San Antonio, is bringing together winos and rhinos in a Texas Hill Country setting. The Fredericksburg winery includes both a tasting room and a reserve for Blake, a Southern White Rhino who resides on the 55-acre property. Folks can sip Rhinory’s vino while watching the 4,000-pound animal mosey about the property. The rhino is visible both from the tasting room and a grove of large oak trees next to one of his feed stations and a watering hole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The San Antonio Barbecue Bucket List

Today, San Antonio displays the best range of barbecue in the city’s history—and it’s truly exciting to experience. Meats by the pound and classic two- and three-meat platters are in good hands, while the bucket-list-worthy options also include inventive sandwiches, tacos and unusual combinations, like brisket with green curry, pork sausage made with Oaxaca cheese and chili serrano, and banana pudding with buñuelos. The dozens of pitmasters and chefs shaping the Alamo City’s flavor are worthy of support, so get out there and indulge in the wonderful alchemy of smoke and meat (plus elote, housemade pickles, big red cake and plenty of cobbler).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Braunfels, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Are the Canyon Lake Boat Ramps Open?

“Are the Canyon Lake boat ramps open?” It’s the number-one question visitors (and more than a few locals) ask each week. June 30: Canyon Lake is at 905.60 feet and 92.8% full at 8:19 a.m. The normal elevation is 909 feet. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is currently releasing 67 cfs into the Guadalupe River at Sattler. Click here for real-time information about current wind directions and maximum wind speeds over the last six hours.
CANYON LAKE, TX
seguintoday.com

Dozens of acres destroyed in northern Guadalupe County

(Guadalupe County) — Approximately 150 acres in northern Guadalupe County were destroyed following a grass fire that kept both local volunteer fire fighters and nearby residents busy. The fire reported Thursday afternoon scorched the acres of land along the area of Boenig and Branch Roads near FM 2623. Water drops by a STAR Flight aircraft couldn’t fall fast enough on the ranch land. That’s according to Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Bass Fishing#Trout Unlimited#Guadalupe Bass#Rock Bass#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Mix 97.9 FM

Road Trip Idea? San Antonio, Texas’ Amazing Skywalk is a Great Option

If you're looking for a cool road trip destination, San Antonio, Texas always has much to offer. Have you visited the new Skywalk that was completed last year?. Many of us are jonesin' to get out of town, for obvious reasons. But perhaps we're not in a position to do something overly expensive or dramatic right now. Thankfully, there are plenty of wonderful places to which we can travel right here in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

Popular chicken salad chain to roost in Austin area with 8 locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-growing, Southern-inspired restaurant chain, has hatched plans for expansion into the Austin metro area. In the Austin area, franchisees Austin Young and Sara Ingram are eyeing eight locations over the next three years. They’ve already opened a restaurant in Waco and are developing one restaurant each in Killeen and Temple.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy