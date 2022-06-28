ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsdale, MO

Gerald "Jerry" Squires, 81, Bloomsdale

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald "Jerry" Squires, 81, of Bloomsdale died June 27, 2022, at his home. Mr. Squires was. a member of IBEW Local 1 and Bloomsdale American Legion Post 554. He enjoyed spending time outdoors cooking, taking trips to the Black River and spending time with his family. He liked to drink beer...

myleaderpaper.com

Lisa Arlene Freiner, 59, Affton

Lisa Arlene Freiner, 59, of Affton died June 22, 2022, at her home. Ms. Freiner had spina bifida and was the March of Dimes Poster Child in 1965. She enjoyed needlecraft and making seasonal decorations for her home. Born Oct. 1, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Marlena Friener of Herculaneum and the late Donald Freiner.
AFFTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cory J. Kincaid, 34, Sullivan

Cory J. Kincaid, 34, of Sullivan died June 24, 2022, in Sullivan. Mr. Kincaid owned and operated Kincaid Fence Co. He was born July 29, 1987, in Crystal City, the son of Robert D. “Bob” (Kathy Sampson) Kincaid of De Soto and the late Tammy Goff. In addition...
SULLIVAN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

myleaderpaper.com

Elizabeth A. (Wallach) Kilbreath, 88, Pacific

Elizabeth A. (Wallach) Kilbreath, 88, of Pacific died June 26, 2022, at Bethesda Meadow in Ellisville. Mrs. Kilbreath was active with The Wednesday Club of Eureka, Eureka Historical Society and many other organizations. She was born April 2, 1934, in Byrnes Mill. She was preceded in death by her husband...
PACIFIC, MO
Bloomsdale, MO
Gerald, MO
Missouri Obituaries
Mexico, MO
Barnhart, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Junior Rowe Hastings, 87, De Soto

Junior Rowe Hastings, 87, of De Soto died June 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Hastings retired as a quality control engineer from the General Motors auto assembly plant in Wentzville. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy. An avid automotive enthusiast, he loved drag racing and his red Corvette. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Born Sept. 20, 1934, in Harviell, he was the son of the late Adkins Rowe Hastings and Hattie Lee (Stacy) Hastings. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years: Darlene (Murray) Hastings, who died Oct. 2, 2021.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ed Bradford, 84, Festus

Ed Bradford, 84, of Festus died June 24, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mr. Bradford had owned and operated Bradford Excavating and Paving. He was a Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Amvets Post 48. He was activated from the Missouri National Guard into the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Born April 3, 1938, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Theodore and Blanch Bradford and the stepson of the late Bernice Bradford. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma J. (nee Maloney) Bradford.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

myleaderpaper.com

Jeremy Scot “Romeget” Middleton, 45, Hillsboro

Jeremy Scot “Romeget” Middleton, 45, of Hillsboro died June 21, 2022. Mr. Middleton worked in canvassing for the company Let The People Decide and volunteered, ministered and raised funds for the Nation Without The Cross. He was known as a “people person” with a magnetic personality and enjoyed body building and the great outdoors, especially fishing and hunting for worms. Born Jan. 13, 1977, in Des Peres, he was the son of David “Cross Guy” and Sandra (Thomas) Middleton.
HILLSBORO, MO
Kenny
Kylee
myleaderpaper.com

Brother Marvin Hamann, C. Ss.R., 92, Liguori

Brother Marvin Hamann, C.Ss.R., 92, of the St. Clement Redemptorist Mission Community in Liguori died June 24, 2022, at his home. Brother Hamann served in financial positions at a variety of ministry sites throughout the Denver Province for more than four decades. He was born Jan. 9,1930, in Detroit, Mich. He enlisted in the U.S. Army out of high school and served as an infantryman in the Korean War. He spent a decade in the banking industry before being called to the religious life. He made his first profession of vows as a Redemptorist Brother on Aug. 2, 1963, and was appointed to the staff at St. Joseph’s Preparatory College in Wisconsin. He was appointed to the Ligouri Publications Post Office as a clerk and, after professing perpetual vows on Aug. 2, 1967, promoted to Postmaster. He spent time on the staff at Eucharistic Heart Provincial Residence in Chicago, Villa Redeemer in Glenview, Ill., and at St. Joseph’s again. He spent time in the financial offices at Holy Redeemer College, St. Joseph’s in Denver, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Parish in Kansas City and Immaculate Conception College in Wisconsin before being assigned to the newly built St. Clement’s Health Care Center in Ligouri, where he served until 2000. He was assigned to the financial office at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, Kan., until he became ill. He worked briefly at St. John Neumann House in St. Louis until retiring in 2007. He joined the Ligouri Mission House community, and relocated to St. Clement’s in 2015.
LIGUORI, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ralph Edmond Harnagel, 92, Ballwin

Ralph Edmond Harnagel, 92, of Ballwin died June 23, 2022, at his home. Mr. Harnagel was born April 3, 1930, in Murphysboro, Ill., the son of the late Christina Rosina (Gaebler) and David Christian Harnagel. He is survived by his wife: Ruth Joan (Reinkensmeyer) Harnagel of Ballwin; three children: David...
BALLWIN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events June 30 to July 7

Blood drive, 1:30-5:30 p.m., De Soto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Road. Cotton tote bags to donors while supplies last. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. Call 314-658-2000. Adult craft class, 5:30 p.m., Northwest Branch of...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman seriously hurt in crash west of Pevely

Linda Y. Smith, 68, of St. Louis was seriously injured Monday, June 27, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. Z and Front Street west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:25 a.m., Smith was driving an eastbound 2016 Nissan Versa and while turning left, pulled into the...
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two artists decorate windows in the Twin Cities

Festus Main Street has been more colorful lately. Two professional freelance artists – Emily Baker of Festus and Kenzie Wolk of Ste. Genevieve –have been working independently to bring the seasons to life with window paintings at businesses all around the Twin City area. Baker, 37, said her...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man dies in Jefferson County Jail

An Imperial man was found dead Wednesday night, June 29, in a cell at the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Sheriff Dave Marshak said. Korey L. LeGrand, 32, was alone in a cell when a corrections officer found him...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Foundation honoring slain officer helps county law enforcement agencies

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are better equipped to do their jobs, thanks to some donations from the Capt. David Dorn Foundation. Ann Dorn and Gary Foster, who represent the foundation, showed up June 3 at the Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro with two vehicles packed with equipment for the agency’s deputies.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Grand jury declines to charge driver in crash that killed MoDOT workers

A grand jury has decided against charging Stanley McFadden of Hillsboro for crashing into a road work zone in St. Louis County late last year, leaving two Missouri Department of Transportation employees dead and another one seriously injured, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced today, June 30. Tonya...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County Council denies plans for Imperial apartments

A large crowd of people who attended Jefferson County Council’s June 13 meeting went away happy. The council voted 5-1 to deny a rezoning application for an apartment complex proposed to be built at 515 Barbagallo Drive near Seckman and Old Lemay Ferry roads in Imperial. About 80 people,...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

M2M open house attendees praise proposed improvements

Many of those who attended the latest open house for the M2M: Main to Mississippi Plan praised the idea of improving Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road and Mississippi Avenue in Crystal City. Several dozen people attended the open house, which was held June 14 at the First Baptist...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Nearly $11,000 in equipment stolen from AT&T truck in De Soto

De Soto Police are investigating the recent theft of nearly $11,000 in equipment from an AT&T work truck parked in the 100 block of East Pratt Street, Chief Jeff McCreary said. AT&T workers last saw the tools in the vehicle at about 8 p.m. June 15, and the theft was...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV containing items worth more than $1,300 stolen from Eureka home

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from outside a home on Elk Run Drive. Numerous items were inside the black 2017 Nissan Rogue when it was stolen, police reported. The SUV was valued at about $20,000, and the items were estimated to be worth about $1,340, the...
EUREKA, MO

