Spokane, WA

Fire crews work quickly overnight to douse flames at paint and auto store on Sprague

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out at a business off of Sprague Ave. early Tuesday morning drawing a response from Spokane and...

KHQ Right Now

Crash at Third and Maple closes down street, causing slowdowns

SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-car crash at Third and Maple is causing a slowdown Wednesday morning that could affect your morning commute. Spokane police on the scene told KHQ the crash was between a city vehicle towing a lawnmower and another car. Minor injuries have been reported. Police said they...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fire damages Zip's

COEUR d'ALENE - A fire early this morning damaged Zip's Drive In, 3675 N. Government Way. The blaze caused mostly smoke damage, said Craig Etherton, Coeur d'Alene Fire Department inspector. There were no injuries. He said the fire was reported about 6:45 by a passerby who saw smoke coming from...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in Spokane Valley fire

SPOKANE, Wash.– No one was injured in a commercial building fire in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the fire at E Sprague and S Dollar Rd around 1:20 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the flames and were able to contain the fire to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Right lane of westbound I-90 near Freya reopens

SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of westbound I-90 is back open near the Freya exit. It was blocked temporarily as firefighters put out a car fire. Drivers should be cautious through the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene resident discovers newborn baby at his doorstep

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A newborn baby was found abandoned Thursday morning around 6 a.m. at the Rockwood Lodge Apartments in Coeur d’Alene. A man, who KHQ spoke to, says he was walking out the door to work when he noticed something move to the left of his doorway. He immediately called police and the baby was transported to Kootenai Health for a full evaluation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD investigating shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are investigating after shots were fired near Helena Street & Bridgeport Avenue Wednesday evening. According to SPD, no one got hurt. Shell casings were found on the ground in the area. If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Search Continues in North Idaho After Boat Capsizes

THAMA, Idaho (KLIX)-Search crews are looking for several people who went missing after a boat capsized on a North Idaho river Tuesday evening. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called at around 7 p.m. to the Pend Orville River near the community of Thama where four people went into the water when a performance boat capsized. The Bonner County Marine Division and Dive Team was able to recover one body from the water. The sheriff's office said five county boats and Idaho Fish and Game boat were looking for the other three people reportedly on the boat. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office sent a boat with a sonar system to help in the search. The capsized boat has since been recovered and pulled to the shore. The sheriff's office did not provide names or ages of the victims. The incident is under investigation.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s scary’: Spokane Police adding extra patrols around parks after dark following shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is now dedicating extra patrols to stick around local parks after they close. Most Spokane parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., apart from Riverfront Park, which closes at midnight. This response was prompted by the shooting at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex earlier Wednesday morning. Two teenage boys, ages 15...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

1 dead, 3 missing in boating accident

PRIEST RIVER — One person has died and three others are missing following a boating accident on the Pend Oreille River Tuesday evening, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said emergency crews were advised just after 7 p.m. that a performance boat had capsized...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

