Prichard, AL

Huge update in mystery shooting death of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son Randon Lee after shock drug link revealed

By Lauren Fruen
 2 days ago
POLICE have announced a huge new update in the shooting death of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son Randon Lee.

Teenager Randon was killed at an Exxon gas station on Friday in Prichard, Alabama, hours before what would have been his 19th birthday.

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son Randon Lee was shot dead on Friday Credit: Facebook
She issued a heart-breaking statement about his death, asking her followers for help Credit: TikTok

His devastated mom had asked her seven million followers for help catching his killer, telling them: "Somebody’s gotta know something."

Police later confirmed Lee had been planning to sell marijuana when he was killed.

They have not named the two suspects but have said one had bought drugs from Lee before.

Prichard Detective Jason Hadaway said: "We do know that Mr. Lee had made his way down to Wilmer to sell narcotics two these two individuals."

He added that two suspects got inside the victim's car where he was shot before fleeing in their own vehicle.

"The first stop gas station on Saint Stephens Road, we do know that he was actually shot there. Mr. Lee was still alive at that point.

"He drove his vehicle to try to escape the individuals across Saint Stephens Road and that’s where he came to rest, at the Energize Gas Station across the street.

"EMS was called and they tried to perform medical treatment on him, he died on scene.”

Addressing the alleged drug deal, Ophelia said on Monday: "Through this process we have found out a lot of stuff we just didn't know.

"When your children live out on their own, pay their own bills, and they have a good job it just doesn't cross your mind that they would be doing anything that could get them in trouble."

She said she had thought her son was "on the right track" after he experienced "a lot of trouble after his dad passed."

Ophelia added: "He comes from good people, a good family, a good home. But sometimes that just don't matter."

In an emotional video posted to TikTok following his death, Ophelia had said: "I have never asked y’all for anything, but I need your help with this.

"Today would have been my baby child's 19th birthday, but he was taken from me last night.

"Took from my children, my husband, and our family. My son was murdered. He was shot," Ophelia, known online as Mama Tot, cried.

"And I have this hatred in my heart, that I don't recognize. Because I've never felt hate for anybody. This individual took my son's life.

"He was just 18 years old. That’s the best part of somebody’s life, and I know they’re out there in my town. They’re out there.

"They're out there, living and breathing while my son is dead."

The video, which has now been viewed nearly 20 million times, touched the hearts of TikTok users around the world.

Tiffany Polzin, a friend of Nichols' from Michigan, had told The Sun his death was a "mystery".

Speaking on Monday she had said: "We don't know who it is, we don't know why they did this; there's nothing that Ophelia and her family have answers for at the moment."

Fans of Nichols' have been using the hashtag "#JusticeforRandon" to pay tribute to the late teen.

The investigation into Randon's death continues.

Anyone with information can contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-7800 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Police later confirmed Lee had been planning to see marijuana when he was killed Credit: Facebook

