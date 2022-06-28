ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Alex Willms’s Sk8Mafia Pro Part Here

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Willms turned pro last week at the premiere for his latest part, and Sk8Mafia uploaded the massive edit this morning. This is a must-watch, part-of-the-year level video part—there’s even a...

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Announces ‘Amazing’ News About Her Latest Project

Judy Norton’s new science fiction film in the works is gaining some attention, and The Waltons star is ecstatic. Norton is perhaps best known for playing Mary Ellen Walton on the classic tv drama. However, she’s been making moves behind the camera. A short film she wrote, directed and starred in has been picked up by a presitgious Film Festival. Norton took to her twitter to share the news.
Mary Mara: 5 Things To Know About ‘ER’ Actor Dead At 61 After Apparent Drowning

Mary Mara, who was known for her roles on the television series, ER and Criminal Minds, died at the age of 61 after she seemed to drown during a swimming trip, a statement from the New York State Police reports. The actress’ body was found at St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY on the morning of June 26 and an investigation began right away. “The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming,” the statement read. “The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.”
Idris Elba ‘In Talks’ To Join Marketing Firm Miroma’s Estimated $1.2B Bid To Buy British Broadcaster Channel 4

Click here to read the full article. Luther and Marvel Universe actor Idris Elba is in talks with Miroma over supporting the marketing network’s potential £1B ($1.2B) bid to British broadcaster Channel 4, according to The Sunday Times. The paper claims the actor is discussing a joint bid alongside Marc Boyan, who founded the international marketing firm Miroma Group. It emerged in October that Miroma had appointed bankers to explore an acquisition when the channel is officially made available. Elba runs his own production company, Green Door Pictures, but has never owned a media business the size of Channel 4. He is best...
‘Home Improvement’ Star Tim Allen Kept This Big-Ticket Souvenir From the Classic Sitcom

Tim Allen aka Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor kept perhaps the ultimate prop from his classic 90s comedy series Home Improvement. Younger audiences know Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. Others likely know Allen for his more recent sitcom Last Man Standing. Allen has also been extremely successful in the world of film, with hits like The Santa Clause trilogy, Wild Hogs and cult classic Galaxy Quest. However, those of us around in the 90s were likely introduced to Allen as the lead of powerhouse comedy Home Improvement.
The Boys: A Member of The Seven Just Quit

Spoilers for this week's episode of The Boys! Membership in Vought's The Seven is frequently in flux, and hasn't even been its titular number for longer than a few episodes at a time. Even now the current make-up of the team is only six supes, Homelander, Black Noir, Queen Maeve, A-Train, The Deep, and Starlight, and after this week's episode, it's down to just five. That's right, at the end of Herogasm, Erin Moriarty's Annie January not only turns in her notice and calls it quits, but puts Homelander on blast in front of the world.
Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
‘Field of Dreams’ TV Series Not Moving Forward at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Field of Dreams” TV adaptation is no longer happening at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Universal Television is currently shopping the project to other outlets. The show adaptation of the 1989 movie was ordered straight-to-series at Peacock in August 2021. Michael Schur was set as writer and...
Rastaclat Introduces Tyler Peterson

BATB 12 Finalist Tyler Peterson has come a long way since the young buck was featured in our video ‘Never Stop Pushing’ in 2020. The St. Louis skater has now made Los Angeles his home and, in this video he shot just a day before BATB 12 finals, you can see that he feels right at home in its streets. A sort of love song to the city and to the battle and a reminder of where it all starts—Peterson’s journey to BATB has been eventful and his future is looking positive.
LOS ANGELES, CA

