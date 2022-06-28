Watch Alex Willms’s Sk8Mafia Pro Part Here

Spoilers for this week's episode of The Boys! Membership in Vought's The Seven is frequently in flux, and hasn't even been its titular number for longer than a few episodes at a time. Even now the current make-up of the team is only six supes, Homelander, Black Noir, Queen Maeve, A-Train, The Deep, and Starlight, and after this week's episode, it's down to just five. That's right, at the end of Herogasm, Erin Moriarty's Annie January not only turns in her notice and calls it quits, but puts Homelander on blast in front of the world.

