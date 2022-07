FLOYD MAYWEATHER made an offer of $157.9million to Conor McGregor for a rematch - boasting the fight will be "easy work, easy money", a source revealed. The undefeated champ, 45, is training "like he's 30" and is looking at the fight taking place next March in the Middle East according to an insider in Money's camp.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO