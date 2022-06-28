ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An East Austin Food Truck Embraces Soul Food in a Changing City

By Clara Wang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButtermilk fried chicken with the crispiest skin possible. Melt-in-your-mouth collard greens slow-cooked in ham hock juices. Fresh gravy from drippings bright with pepper. Everything is made from scratch and cooked to order, so it comes out tasting like the best dishes at a family cookout. Big Mama’s Kitchen soul food truck...

Eater

Dough Boys Co-Founder Is Opening a New Pizza Truck

It’s been two months since chefs Tony Curet and Max Tilka permanently closed their essential pizza truck Dough Boys, which served specialty Neapolitan pizzas from its former parking spot at Meanwhile Brewing. Now, Curet, flying solo, is firing up to open a new pizza truck, Side Eye Pie, at the same southeast Austin brewery at 3901 Promontory Point Drive starting on Friday, July 8.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Popular chicken salad chain to roost in Austin area with 8 locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-growing, Southern-inspired restaurant chain, has hatched plans for expansion into the Austin metro area. In the Austin area, franchisees Austin Young and Sara Ingram are eyeing eight locations over the next three years. They’ve already opened a restaurant in Waco and are developing one restaurant each in Killeen and Temple.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Local Lobster Roll Spot Expands Onto North Lamar

Seafood restaurant Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster is opening another location closer to downtown Austin. This time, the lobster joint is taking over the former home of local diner Counter Cafe in Clarksville on 626 North Lamar Boulevard. First, it’ll begin serving out of its trailer parked at the building starting Thursday, June 30, and the physical restaurant will open sometime in September.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Six Meals in Austin Under $10

This is not a piece complaining about food prices or inflation, but the tough reality is that everything is more expensive these days. And yet, there are still times when we just don't have the time or energy to make breakfast at home, pack a lunch to take to work, or cook dinner. Or maybe we just want to treat ourselves while also supporting local restaurants and food trucks, who have borne the brunt of the economic effects of the past few years.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Classic Spots For Breakfast

If you're not having a good breakfast in Austin, it might be your own fault. After all, our fair city certainly suffers no shortage of restaurants to obtain what is commonly referred to as the most important meal of the day. From old school diners to breakfast-centric food trucks, Austin is essentially a promised land of hash browns, eggs, bacon, and whatever else you find yourself craving in the a.m. Check out our picks for Classic Spots For Breakfast in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

The 8 Best Places to Live in Austin and Beyond

As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Southern-inspired chain Chicken Salad Chick is coming to Austin

Chicken Salad Chick, a Southern inspired restaurant chain that specializes in chicken salad, is coming to Austin. The brand, which has grown swiftly and built a loyal following since opening its first restaurant in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, plans to open eight locations in Austin over the next three years as part of a broader expansion in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Matt’s El Rancho Turns 70, the MOIC Is a Speer Carrier, Ski Shores Reopens, Huckleberry Anchors at Still Austin, Desert Door Reveals the Pollinator, and More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, compatriot, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

ICYMI: 5 restaurants now open in Round Rock

Lonestar Kolaches opened in a building formerly occupied by Little Red Wagon Hamburgers on June 18. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Here are five restaurants that have recently opened or reopened in Round Rock:. Besos Cocina & Cantina held a soft opening at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock, on June 16...
ROUND ROCK, TX
BoardingArea

Our Visit To Tiki Tatsu-Ya – Austin, TX

You might have noticed that we like to visit tiki bars during our travels. They aren’t the reason we go places, but if we happen to be in the area, we’ll try to check them out. Here are some of the places we’ve visited over the last few years:
AUSTIN, TX
buzznicked.com

You Can Buy A 99-Pack Of Beer In Texas Because Why Not

Austin, Texas has a new motto right now, “Keep Austin Weird”. Combine that with a local brewery wanting to create something different. And that is when the 99-pack was invented. Yup, I am not lying. This thing is 100% for real. It’s obviously making some people very happy....
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

What’s The Best Tex-Mex In Austin?

Jason has a hankering for some Tex-Mex. The only problem is that he has no idea where to go! Today we discussed what the best Tex-Mex place is in Austin. Are you team Chuy’s? Or maybe even Matt’s El Rancho? Let us know on Twitter @101xMorningX where Jason should go and ruin his diet.
AUSTIN, TX
wgac.com

Woman Puts Up Sign Explaining the Golden Retriever on Her Roof

A woman in Austin, Texas put up a sign on her property to reduce the number of concerned people knocking on her door. Why? Her adorable Golden Retriever, Huckleberry, likes to sit on her roof. Can you blame the guy? It’s a great view of the neighborhood. A perfect place...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Besos Cocina & Cantina now open in Round Rock, grand opening set for July 8

Besos Cocina & Cantina held a soft opening at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock, on June 16 with a grand opening planned for July 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Besos Cocina & Cantina held a soft opening at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock, on June 16 with a grand opening planned for July 8. The Mexican-inspired restaurant occupies a building formerly home to Tortuga Flats, which closed in 2018. 737-708-8017. www.facebook.com/besosrr.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KHOU

Who knew America's largest indoor water park was so close to Houston?

HOUSTON — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is just a short drive from Houston to Round Rock, TX. You can play and stay in one of their one thousand beautiful rooms and suites. To book your Kalahari summer adventure, visit kalahariresorts.com/texas. This content sponsored by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.
HOUSTON, TX

