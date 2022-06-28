An East Austin Food Truck Embraces Soul Food in a Changing City

As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO