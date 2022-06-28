ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Chelsea director is legendary pop PR Barbara Charone, whose superstar clients include Madonna and Rod Stewart

By Jon Boon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ytz3F_0gOVMa0000

NEW Chelsea director Barbara Charone will have dealt with everything and anything as music's leading publicist for over 40-years, so nothing will faze her under the new Todd Boehly regime.

The 70-year-old American has worked as a PR for Madonna, Rod Stewart, and Keith Richards, acting as confidante for the Rolling Stones axeman following a drugs arrest in Canada in the 1970s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seICJ_0gOVMa0000
Barbara Charone is a legendary music PR and new Chelsea director
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pr8k_0gOVMa0000
Since the 1980s, Charone has managed pop superstar Madonna's publicity Credit: Getty - Contributor

She currently has her own agency, MBC (set up in 2000) that looks after the likes of the Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, Lewis Capaldi, and more.

But her weekends have been reserved for the Blues for over three decades now, regularly making the pilgrimage to Stamford Bridge to regularly cheer on the Premier League giants

And she even had a hand in Chelsea's FA Cup anthem Blue Day, as song by Madness frontman Suggs in 1990s.

"They wanted to get two fans on the board," she recently told The Big Issue.

"It’s like a lot of things in life, a lot of luck is involved. They wanted a woman and approached me, and it was obviously a no-brainer. It’s ridiculously exciting."

New recruit

Last week, it was confirmed that Charone would be a director on Boehly's board, along with Jonathan Goldstein, the CEO of Cain International, as well as Times columnist and Conservative peer Daniel Finkelstein, another Chelsea supporter.

Charone, herself, is a fanatic. A season ticket holder for a number of years, she was in the stands in Munich to see the club win their first Champions League title in 2012 against the hosts Bayern Munich.

Alongside her love of the beautiful game, Charone cemented her reputation as "Britain's most powerful music PR".

But before that, the Chicagoan started off as a music journalist in her homeland, before emigrating to our shores in 1974, where she wrote fornow defunct Sounds magazine, freelanced for Rolling Stone, and was one of the first female writers for the NME.

A superfan of The Rolling Stones, Charone interviewed the band numerous times - striking up a strong bond with guitarist Richards.

That trust would come in handy in 1977, when the wild rocker was arrested in Toronto, Canada for possession of heroin.

Charone relived the story in her brilliant tell-all memoir Access All Areas of helping Keith, as well as penned his book.

Rescuing Keith

'By 1976 I had a good relationship with Keith, having interviewed him on numerous occasions,' she wrote.

'I eventually asked him if I could do a book on him, and much to my surprise and delight he said yes.

'Keith suggested I come to Toronto early in 1977 for the Rolling Stones shows at the El Mocambo club.

'I flew to Canada at the end of February, but unfortunately the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reached Keith’s hotel before I did, arresting him for possession of heroin.

'Keith was in big trouble. Suddenly rehearsal time for the upcoming club shows was cut short by meetings with lawyers and court appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHwhJ_0gOVMa0000
Before she worked in PR, Charone was a journalist for a variety of music publications Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sr8Fc_0gOVMa0000
Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards confided in Charone in the 1970s after a drugs bust Credit: PR/Orion Publishing Group Ltd

'Keith was no stranger to the law but this was his most serious drug charge yet, with a prison sentence a very real possibility.

"The shows at El Mocambo (capacity 300) took place on March 4 and 5, and it is a testament to the band’s dedication and stamina that they pulled them off under such trying circumstances.

Uncertain future

'They tore the place up. It was one of those “you had to be there” moments. However, the grim reality of the situation hovered like a very dark cloud.

'When Keith appeared in court he was given bail, his passport confiscated.

"He and partner Anita Pallenberg and their seven-year-old son Marlon returned to their home for the foreseeable future, the 32nd floor of the Harbour Castle Hotel.

'The future for Keith, and indeed the Stones, was uncertain.

"A couple of days after the court appearance Mick Jagger flew to New York City and soon after the others followed. I was moved to the suite next door to Keith, Anita and Marlon.

'I’m sure Keith felt alone and quite possibly betrayed but no doubt my staying helped forge a tremendous bond between us.

"It also provided an upfront and personal insight into the man I was writing a book about.

'God knows what my parents thought, knowing their loving daughter was living for a month in a Toronto hotel alongside a Rolling Stone out on bail for heroin trafficking. It’s going to be a really great book, I promised them.'

Football banter with Rod Stewart

By 1981, Charone had left journalism behind and started working for Warner Music in their public relations department.

Having previously written a Rod Stewart cover interview for Rolling Stone, it was only natural for her to work with the Scottish music legend as his PR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKujI_0gOVMa0000
70-year-old Charone is a Blues season-ticket holder and went to the 2012 Champions League final in Munich Credit: PR SUPPLIED
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azbkT_0gOVMa0000
Client Rod Stewart once ribbed her after Chelsea were beaten 7-0 Credit: Getty

And a love of football was something they shared in common.

In her memoir, she says 'Rod Stewart is a massive Celtic fan and really loves football. Likewise, I am passionate about my beloved club Chelsea.

'Once, while we were in Sweden to shoot a Rolling Stone magazine cover, Rod asked me to read him the scores of that Saturday’s top-flight games before a show.

'I ran through the scores, leaving off Chelsea’s 7–0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest.

'The next day, before I left Stockholm, my phone rang, and the voice just said “seven–nil!!!!” and laughed. Rod hung up before I could get a word in.'

Fandom with Suggs

In 1997, Warner signed the Chelsea-mad singer Suggs to their label, which brought Charone plenty of joy.

She already knew the Madness singer, also a regular at Stamford Bridge, and was thrilled to work with him.

Then, an opportunity arose with the Blues appearing in that season's FA Cup final for their paths to cross in a working capacity - for Chelsea's FA Cup song.

She recalled, 'As fate would have it, the songwriter Mike Connaris brought me a Blue Day, which he thought was perfect for Suggs and would make a great FA Cup final song.

'Suggs loved the track, as did the club. I somehow managed to convince WEA to pay for the recording and to put it out as a single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmkQo_0gOVMa0000
Today, Charone juggles managing her PR company and looking after clients including Foo Fighters with her love of Chelsea Credit: PR/Orion Publishing Group Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKJuQ_0gOVMa0000
In 1997, Charone had a hand in orchestrating Chelsea's FA Cup final song Blue Day with Madness singer Suggs Credit: PR/Orion Publishing Group Ltd

'Before you could say dreams really do come true, I was in a London studio on a Sunday afternoon with Chelsea captain Dennis Wise, Gianluca Vialli, Mark Hughes, Steve Clarke, Gianfranco Zola and the entire Chelsea team making a record.

'When the team left, Suggs and I sat around having a beer, practically speechless, literally in dreamland. It was a real pinch-me moment.

Chelsea won the FA Cup, beating Middlesbrough 2–0.

'Hearing Blue Day blasted on the Wembley Tannoy brought tears to my eyes. The song is now part of Chelsea folklore and is played at every home game.

'When Chelsea started their own in-house radio and TV station, Suggs and I were asked to guest on the first matchday show. Suggs hadn’t been to bed and arrived straight from a big boozy night out.

'Our interview quickly disintegrated into a very amusing car crash. We were not on air for long. Nor were we asked back.'

As director now, surely she will be asked back in the near future?

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Gianfranco Zola
Person
Gianluca Vialli
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Madonna
Person
Lewis Capaldi
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mark Hughes
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
BBC

U2 singer Bono discusses discovering he has a half-brother

U2 singer Bono has revealed he has a half-brother, whose existence he was unaware of for decades. "I have another brother, whom I love and adore, who I didn't know I had," he told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. The singer said he found out about his half-brother in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#American#Premier League#The Big Issue#Cain International#Times#Conservative#Champion
NME

Watch Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp cover The Beach Boys’ ‘Caroline, No’

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have shared a cover of The Beach Boys‘ ‘Caroline, No’ from their upcoming collaborative album, ’18’ – watch its music video below. The single, which is an instrumental version of The Beach Boys’ original, was accompanied by a music video of Beck and his band playing the song for an appreciative live audience, though Depp was understandably missing from the music video. The pair are set to release a collaborative album called ’18’ next month on July 15 after three years of recording.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Coldplay’s Chris Martin plays impromptu song at pub post-Glastonbury

Chris Martin delighted patrons at a rural pub on his way home from Glastonbury, playing Coldplay’s song A Sky Full of Stars on the pub’s piano. In the homely surroundings of the Stag Inn in the village of Hinton Charterhouse, north Somerset, he dedicated the performance to a couple at the pub who were planning to have the song as the first dance at their wedding.
MUSIC
Variety

12-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell to Join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley

Click here to read the full article. Nandi Bushell, the teen drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September. Hawkins died in March in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins’ friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens...
MUSIC
The Independent

Bono says he discovered existence of half-brother from late father’s affair

Bono has said he has a half-brother he did not know about until the year 2000.The U2 frontman opened up about his life and family on the BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, speaking to Lauren Laverne.In the episode, broadcast today (26 June), Bono says that he had a “complicated” relationship with his late father, who conceived a child in an extramarital affair.Bono’s father died in 2001. His mother, Iris, died of a brain aneurysm in 1974, when he was 14 years old.“I have another brother, whom I love and adore, who I didn’t know I had,” he said....
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sir Paul McCartney enjoys virtual duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury

Sir Paul McCartney got "back together" with the late John Lennon during his Glastonbury set on Saturday (25.06.22). The 80-year-old musician - who is the event's oldest ever solo headliner - stunned the crowd at the Pyramid Stage when he sang a virtual duet with his late bandmate on 'I've Got A Feeling' thanks to the help of director Sir Peter Jackson, who helmed the recent Beatles documentary 'Get Back'.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Depeche Mode Share Statement About Andy Fletcher’s Death

Depeche Mode have shared a statement about Andy Fletcher’s death. Fletcher passed away last month at the age of 60. In their statement, the group’s Martin Gore and Dave Gahan revealed Fletcher’s cause of death at the request of his family, “Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26,” they wrote. “So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
551K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy