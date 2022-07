There are still plenty of European convertibles from the early 1990s on the road, but not many with four rings on the grille. The Audi Cabriolet, as it was known stateside, was rare on this side of the Atlantic when it was new, and a quarter-century later their numbers haven't exactly grown. Which makes this tidy example stand out in a sea of Saab, Mercedes, and BMW convertibles from this era.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO