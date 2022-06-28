Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday

Services for Augustine Tenorio Jr, 77, of Clinton will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Clinton Indian Baptist Church. He was born May 18, 1945 in California. He died June 25, 2022 at his Clinton home. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
With 100% of the votes in Darcy Jech and Brady Butler will be headed toward a runoff. State Rep. Dist. 57 - Anthony Moore is the winner with 2,992 votes. Custer County Commissioner - Wade Anders is the winner with 469 votes.
